smiley arrived on Netflix in December 2022 and captured the attention of thousands. Its plot is carried out by the actors Carlos Cuevas Y Miki Esparbé, in the roles of Álex and Bruno, respectively. But they are not the only faces that have captivated viewers with their charisma and ease in hot but romantic scenes, well Cedrick Mugisha It has also generated great curiosity among streaming users thanks to Ibra, his role in the program.

Cedrick Mugisha as Ibra in Netflix’s “Smiley.” Photo: Netflix

Who is Cedrick Mugisha, Ibra in “Smiley”?

Cedrick Mugishaoriginally from Rwanda, was born on May 14, 1997. His image has become popular internationally thanks to the premiere of smileya series in which his role as Ibra has won him thousands of fans, but his acting career already had some previous credits.

He has participated in productions such as “La que se avecina” and “Cuéntame cómo pasó”. In addition, he has been credited in “Pain and Glory”, the acclaimed Pedro Almodóvar film starring Antonio Banderas.

Cedrick Mugisha along with Pedro Almodovar. Photo: @legendario.10/Instagram

However, his career is not only limited to acting: Mugisha is also recognized on the soccer fields. According to the Homsensual portal, the artist was first signed by FC Znovmo, from the Czech Republic, before joining the ranks of Rayo Vallecano in 2021, where he usually works as a striker.

Cedrick Mugisha is a footballer for Rayo Vallecano. Photo: @legendario.10/Instagram

What is “Smiley” about?

This indicates the Netflix synopsis: “In this moving romantic comedy series, a call to the wrong number unites two very different men looking for love in Barcelona.”

“Smiley” – cast