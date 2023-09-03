Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/02/2023 – 19:49

The bankrupt estate of Pan Produtos Alimentícios, famous for cigarettes, coins and pencils made of chocolate, is being auctioned until the next 15th. It has two vehicles, a truck and a Gol model car. Others, with the company’s property, industrial machinery, ten tons of scrap metal and a large amount of office supplies, have yet to attract buyers.

Among the office supplies, there are expected items, such as chairs, tables and cabinets, but also unusual ones, such as magazines. playboyoxygen cylinders, damaged cell phones and a statue of Nossa Senhora Aparecida.

Check out a list of items for sale. The quoted values ​​are those for each unit of product.

The company’s property, located in São Caetano do Sul (SP): R$ 105.3 million;

Mercedes-Benz 709 truck: BRL 45 thousand;

Gol 1000 car: BRL 2,500;

Ten tons of scrap: BRL 10,000;

Two stuffed rabbits: R$15;

Two sets of Playboy magazines (one with five issues and one with six: both for R$50

A statue of Our Lady of Aparecida: R$50;

Eleven cell phones damaged: BRL 70;

A supermarket trolley: R$30;

Three cylinders of oxygen: R$ 30;

14 receipt printer: nine for 130, five for R$90;

Eleven printers: two for R$180, five for R$850, one for R$550, one for R$200, one for R$950, one for R$150;

Five Freezers: BRL 600;

14 computer CPUs: BRL 200;

39 computer monitors: BRL 60;

One cabinet: BRL 650;

Eight thermoses: R$10;

Two large pans: R$10;

Two notebooks: R$20;

Six safes: two for BRL 250 and four for BRL 210;

Three school desks: R$40;

A wheelchair: BRL 90;

28 drawers: five for R$80, one for R$100, 20 for R$60;

16 lockers: four for R$80, seven for R$100, two for R$130, three for R$120;

One file: BRL 70;

40 office desks: BRL 150;

12 used cell phones: BRL 450;

13 sealed cell phones: BRL 750;

16 wooden tables: one for BRL 160, 23 for BRL 150

29 plastic tables: R$40;

Two blackboards: R$20;

Four printer toner cartridges: one for R$40, three for R$15;

Seven water fountains: one for R$80, six for R$70;

Three cafeteria tables with benches: R$350;

Six notebooks: five for BRL 2,100, one for BRL 1,500;

Two refrigerators: one for BRL 350 and the other for BRL 150);

Five air conditioners: four for R$1,000 and one unused for R$1,800;

A minibar: BRL 150;

Industrial stove: BRL 850;

Five desks: R$80;

Two iron ladders: BRL 30

A lot of different tools: BRL 650

Six countertops with vise: R$80;

Three cargo carts: R$40;

45 fixed chairs: BRL 70;

Nine showers: R$10;

A sofa: BRL 150;

Three TVs: two for R$650 and one for R$300;

Three stereos: two for R$350 and one for R$230;

A microwave (R$ 150);

A digital projector (R$ 2,100),

Six barcode readers: BRL 650;

15 white shelves for product display: BRL 120;

A microphone: BRL 230;

Three landlines: BRL 150;

A paper shredder: BRL 280;

Two fans: one for R$150 and one for R$50;

A coffee maker: BRL 250;

A typewriter: BRL 50;

Three blue chairs: R$70;

17 wooden benches: BRL 30;

20 swivel chairs: BRL 80;

205 plastic chairs: BRL 15;

Eight colored children’s chairs: R$10;

12 “old” chairs: BRL 50.