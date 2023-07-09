He doesn’t have any nicknames or strange nicknames, unlike almost all of his South American colleagues. But he has received public praise from Ronaldo and Denilson, certainly not the latest arrivals. Certainly, it can be enough as an ideal business card to better frame the 22-year-old Brazilian Luiz Henrique André Rosa da Silva, a fresh idea at Juventus to give Juve wings next year. Grew up in the academy of Fluminense, who launched him in the first team at 19 years and eight months, the Petropolis winger shone in his first season in Spain with the Betis shirt to the point of being compared to Vinicius Jr., with whom could soon share the green-gold dressing room. In fact, one of Luiz Henrique’s main fans is Fernando Diniz, the new coach (ad interim) of the Seleçao, the same one who coached him in the last few months at Fluminense before his transfer to Andalusia.