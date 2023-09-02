Of Christine Brown

A new review confirms that isometric exercises that activate muscles while standing still are the best option for keeping pressure at bay. Recommended for those with mild or moderate hypertension

For most people, just the idea of ​​doing a plank or wall sit (a squat with your back against a wall and knees bent at right angles) means fatigue and skyrocketing blood pressure. However a recent review published on the British Medical Journal of Medicine suggests that this kind of exercises called isometrics they are actually a way to reduce pressure. The research represents further confirmation of what has already emerged in recent times in the scientific literature.

What are isometric exercises The work was carried out by researchers from the British Universities Canterbury Christ Church and Leicester who compared the effectiveness of different forms of exercise on reducing blood pressure. It emerged that isometric exercises, i.e. those that involve the activation of the muscles while remaining still such as the plank, the wall sit but also others such as pressing your hands against a wall or holding a ball in your hand are nearly twice as effective for reducing blood pressure

compared to the 150 minutes of light or moderate intensity aerobic activity recommended by international guidelines (in addition of course to changes in diet and lifestyle). In detail, isometric exercises are essentially stationary movements that train muscle powerwhere what matters is the holding of each execution: it must not be less than 20 seconds or more than 30. They can be performed free-body (for example plank, abs) or with the help of a machine in the gym. Before starting the exercise, you need to warm up to avoid injury. The main task is to contract the muscles, without reaching the limit of one's capabilities.

The static contraction mechanism The study examined 270 clinical trials involving 15,827 participants in relation to the effects of particular forms of exercise (aerobic, resistance, high-intensity, isometrics, and a combination of these). The authors analyzed the effects of exercise on both systolic blood pressure (the maxim), both on the diastolic blood pressure (the least) finding that all categories of exercise helped lower blood pressure, but isometric exercises proved to be more effective.

According to the authors this static contraction it could compress the vessels that supply blood to working muscles and this reduces blood flow to the muscle during exercise and consequently the oxygen supply. When the exercise is finished, the muscle relaxes and an important blood flow resumes through the vessels and this would lead to improvements in the regulation of blood flow.

The benefits of isometric exercise Performing short repetitions of isometric exercise with at least two-and-a-half minute rest three times a week is the most effective way to reduce blood pressure, says Jamie O'Driscol, exercise physiologist and senior author of the report. There simplicity and low cost isometric exercises (they can be done anywhere) represent a stimulus to adherence to the practice of the activity also because they allow you to train in short times and they are also useful for individuals who, despite having mobility problems, still can increase muscle mass and strength, thus becoming an alternative and valid option among those reluctant to exercise. However, things are not that simple. However, these types of exercises are not within everyone's reach, they can be difficult and tiring.

Isometric exercises recommended in the initial forms of hypertension According to experts, isometric exercise is a good approach to the initial forms of hypertension which, associated with little dietary attention, can delay the start of treatment with medicines by a few years. therefore an activity recommended to whom mild or moderate hypertension

, or to those who, thanks to pharmacological therapy, maintain controlled blood pressure levels. For complex heart patients, such as those who have undergone coronary surgery or have had a heart attack, aerobic exercise remains essential, even just walking constantly and continuously, trying to abandon laziness, perhaps choosing to walk at least once bus stop.