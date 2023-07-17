If Peruvian cumbia is mentioned, it is inevitable to talk about Agua Marina, the Piura orchestra that has been producing hits for more than 40 years. The famous group was born in the Sechura province and it is popularly known as ‘The richest water in Peru’. this 2023 turns 47 years old.

The group was founded in 1976 by the brothers José and Manuel Quiroga Querevalu in the aforementioned province. From a very young age they showed their inclination for music. In 1998, they had their first big hit with “Your love was a lie.” With this theme they began to play in the Lima radios.

One of the members of the Querevalu family He was the one who proposed the iconic name of the group. They were engaged in fishing and agreed on the name in honor of the famous gemstone. The idea was supported at all times by his parents, who even decided to sell two of the boats they used as a work tool.

Agua Marina: Concert for its 47 years

The place designated for the show for his 47 years is the San Marcos stadium. “If each year were a page, there are 47 pages that contain many songs, trips and emotions”, commented ‘Pepe’ Quiroga. The concert will take place on September 30, 2023.

