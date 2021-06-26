Cristina Kirchner and Máximo Kirchner met with Sergio Massa. Massa with Axel Kicillof. Alberto Fernández received Máximo Kirchner. Cristina Kirchner spoke by phone with Alberto Fernández. And Kicillof contacted Alberto Fernández.

The Frente de Todos, the governing coalition, is preparing to fight for power in this election year. K campaign started. The heads of the ruling party, referents of spaces or political parties, groups or social movements of diverse origin and ideologies, made a explicit pact that was agreed in the last few days. The new strategy of the Kirchners, Fernández, Massa, Kicillof and their subordinates, consists of suspend hostilities until the November elections that arose from within the alliance itself.

Vice President Fernández will do the effort to avoid criticism and its impositions on the Casa Rosada. At the very least, it would prevent those actions from reaching the media. Fernández (Alberto) will try improve your leadership performance. Kicillof will seek to prevent its officials do not contradict the national ministers or the Head of State himself. Massa will try to be the interlocutor who will make the balance between its “partners”. Maximum Kirchner will contain the advance of “La Cámpora” on the control of state organisms.

It’s a consensus difficult to fulfill. The elections would solidify the Frente de Todos. But the disputes over lists of the candidates for legislators stress and will stress the ruling party.

The Frente de Todos will try to abandon its dynamic of shocking links to try to install a public account that would show the heads of the ruling party as leaders who solve problems together, without divisions. The new strategy could be graphed with a free association: the Frente de Todos will abandon the “Pimpinella” style to become a harmonious clan like “The Ingalls Family”.

. The “Pimpinela” are the duo of artists with a unique style: both dialogue, but singing, reproaching each other for love phrases, but also anger. The “Ingalls Family” is the protagonist of the television series set in the far west of the United States: it narrated the vicissitudes of a loving kindred who sought a better life with irreproachable intentions.

Clarion confirmed the new agreement of the All Front based on the testimony of some of its main bosses, Presidential officials, legislators, and mayors who confirmed the internal reorganization.

The Open, Simultaneous and Mandatory Primaries (PASO) will be held on September 12. On November 14 the general election will be held. The ruling party has already entered “Ingalls” mode.

“She now wants to be good”, one of the officials who works the most with the President made irony but being serious. Fernández (Alberto) believes that the potential new stage will lower tensions with his vice who suffered in recent months. For example, the attack from Kirchnerism against the Minister of Economy, Martin Guzman, whom the vice considers a “IMF delegate” in government.

They prevented him from firing a subordinate of his but a militant of La Cámpora, the undersecretary of Electric Power, Federico Basualdo. They presented projects against their plan to repay the debt of the multinational credit organization. Kicillof helped wear down his figure. And he supported Basualdo. He also rejected the increase in the Guzmán plan: two increases a year in a double-digit percentage. I do not pass. There will be a single rise of 9 percent.

And now? Will Kicillof’s economic programs prevail over those of the true minister? Enigmas that time will solve. The “pact” of the Frente de Todos was finalized after long dialogues between its most influential leaders.

Last Tuesday, for example, the vice president received Massa in her Senate office. She was accompanied by her son Máximo. They agreed on the benefits of agreeing to an internal truce. Kirchner (Máximo) was later summoned by the President. They met this week at Quinta de Olivos. Same theme, among others. The vice spoke by phone with the Head of State.

Massa, in turn, had met a few days ago with Governor Kicillof. The Buenosairean president had initiated an advance on the economic measures that Guzmán’s team ended up executing. Maybe they are actions that are toned down. Or not. More riddles for the next few days.

The Governor also spoke with the President. “Ingalls” mode. According to qualified sources of the ruling party, the polls they handle in power reflect a disturbing state of the electorate. They hired specialists in public opinion. Outcome? About 38 percent of those consulted responded that they have no interest in voting for any candidate in October.

The health, economic and social crisis plagues Argentina, like the entire planet. But in the country all the economic and social indicators are getting worse. Nor is a medium-term solution in sight for the Covid-19 tragedy. The new electoral strategy K will have different spokespersons to attract different electorates.

The vice and Kicillof will campaign speaking, above all, to citizens identified with the harder Kirchnerism. The President will try to gain the trust of the middle classes. Massa the same. He is the one who takes off the most from the official discourse: will he add votes among moderate citizens fed up with extreme radicalizations? They are complex objectives.

Which are the other conflicts What are the leaders of the Frente de Todos facing?

Another case in addition to the stalking against Guzmán is the Waterway. It is a strategic business. It is about the concession that today private companies handle over the control of the Paraná River. A good part of agricultural exports are loaded on ships that ply these waters. The Kirchnerism referred to in the vice president presses for the management of Paraná to be stateized. But in the Casa Rosada, following a plan by Massa and one of the ministers who respond to him, the head of Transportation, Alexis Guerrera, is tender the Hidrovía to national or international but private companies. He explains that for the first time it will be audited as due to the millions of dollars raised by the firms that dredge the River and charge money for their services to the ships.

The discrepancies between the members of the ruling party occupy various issues such as the health plan to stop Covid-19. The Buenos Aires Minister of Health, Daniel Gollán, disagrees with the plan against the pandemic promoted by the Minister of Health of the Nation, Carla Vizzotti.

The great problem for the new “Ingalls” mode that the Frente de Todos family would enter will find its most important challenge when the lists of candidates for legislators are closed. The applicants will be made official in the Justice on July 24.

In the Casa Rosada they resign themselves for Vice President Fernández to be the one who, together with her son Máximo, decide the names to compete against the opposition in key districts. One is the Federal Capital. The most important is the province of Buenos Aires.

The President let it be known that his intention is that the first candidate for national deputy for Buenos Aires be the current head of the National Council for Social Policies, Victoria Toloza Paz. Will the Kirchners accept it?

The official is the partner of one of Fernández’s best friends (Alberto), Enrique Albistur, the businessman who lent him the apartment in Puerto Madero in which he lived for years before moving to Quinta de Olivos. Tolosa Paz lost in the inmates of the Frente de Todos in 2015 against the former dean of the Faculty of Communication of La Plata, Florencia Saintout.

In the Front of All they trust that the vice will be the one to pull the votes of the populous Buenos Aires suburbs. The communal heads of the PJ of the municipalities of that conglomerate pressure so that one of their own is also included in the list.

Today there is a problem to solve among the “Ingalls.” Or among the “Pimpinella”. One of the leaders who best measures in the polls is the current Buenos Aires Minister of Security, Sergio Berni. He is loyal to the vice. And perhaps he is the most brutal critic of the President, and of the management of the Casa Rosada.

Berni is still at his post. Will he silence his criticism in the new phase of the K campaign? No. According to official sources, the President gets very angry when they repeat the version that his Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero could also be a candidate for deputy for Buenos Aires. He says he has information: those who let this rumor run want to damage it. Cafiero, for him, is irreplaceable. Do some among the Ingalls dream of being appointed to the Chief of Staff?

In the City of Buenos Aires, there would be consensus: the list would be headed by the leader Leandro santoro, very similar to Fernández. To define those names takes time. But politics always looks to the future.

Clarín was able to confirm that several of the President’s advisers insist that You must tighten your bond with the vice as much as possible. Until I break it. “Only then will you have a political future in 2023,” they argue. He is silent. He never showed concrete rebellious actions against her.

The Frente de Todos now faces the challenge of trying to reach a consensus rather than facing its own leadership that thinks differently about much. Could it be the Ingalls or the Pimpinella? All happy families resemble each other, while unhappy families do so each in their own way. The phrase is from the Russian writer Leo Tolstoy.

He did not know the misfortunes that the electoral fronts of the Argentine Republic always suffered. He wrote his village, he wrote the world. Another phrase by the same author.

The electoral campaign has just begun. No one can predict its end.