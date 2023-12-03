Genoa – As a great fan of Formula One and MotoGP, Alberto Razzetti he knows that speed is important, but it’s not enough if you don’t combine it with brains and strategy. The swimmer from Lavagna was the brightest star of the Riccione overalls: first he managed to get the Olympic pass and the Italian title in the 200 medley, then he surpassed himself, rewriting the new Italian record in the 400 medley.

“I really cared about it, in 2021 I had come close to it by just 3 cents – he says with a cool head – It was the record in Italian men’s swimming that had stood for the longest”. Luca Marin, the former holder, had wished him well before the race: “It was very nice, I appreciated the gesture”, continues Razzetti, and then explains the aspects that make the 400 medley so ‘scary’. “It’s the hardest race in the pool, both physically and mentally. The change of styles in itself is tough, but in the 400 you have a lot of time to realize that you’re struggling, and that’s not nice.”

Razzetti does not use a mental coach. In the days before the race “I try to think about it as little as possible”, he says. If qualifying for Tokyo was “the realization of a childhood dream”, the pass for Paris means “that the dream continues: I’m more mature than 2021“.

Having obtained qualification already in November is essential to prepare for the season as best as possible: “At the Olympics the objective will be to reconfirm itselfthen reach the finals in the 200 and 400 medley as in Tokyo, Budapest and Fukuoka – continues Razzetti – I hope to also qualify in the 200 dolphin: Me, Giacomo Carini and Federico Burdisso will compete first at the World Championships in Doha and then at the World Championships in March“.

The Ligurian athlete of the Fiamme Gialle, born in 1999, is part of the ‘golden generation’ in Italian swimming, that brood of talents born at the beginning of the new millennium which is giving the country many medals: Nicolò Martinenghi, Thomas Ceccon, Benedetta Pilatojust to name three.

“Lately in the national team there is a level never seen before – Razzetti nods – There are many of us who can compete for international medals. The reasons for this exploit? In Italy we have many highly trained coaches, and I think the greater diffusion of swimming on social media has contributed.”

The good atmosphere that exists between teammates helps each one to give the best of themselves: “Me I get along very well with everyone, I have never seen a disagreement or an argument. What encourages us most is seeing a teammate achieve a great result, so that each of us carries the colors of Italy high.”

When he can relax out of the chlorinated water, Razzetti loves watching other sports: “On the weekend I like to watch Serie A, Formula One and MotoGP on the sofa. I support Genoa and Albert Gudmundsson is impressing me: in Serie B you could see he was in another category.” Like the other rossoblù fans, the swimmer can’t wait for Mateo Retegui to return to the field: “His absence was felt”, he admits.

Razzetti also supports Ferrari (“Unfortunately he’s not in his best moment…”), for Pecco Bagnaia (“He had an amazing season, I followed it all”) and the Italian riders in general. It is no coincidence that his idol in sport has always been and remains Valentino Rossi. Maybe one day he could become a motorcyclist too: “But we’ll talk about it once his career is over”, he smiles.

A former student at the nautical high school, he was someone who did well without spending too many hours on books: “At the moment I’m not going to university, after the Olympics I’ll look for something that can make me want to study again.” When asked what scares him, the Italian takes a while to answer, then laughs: “Every now and then the 400 medley… Let’s say that sometimes I’m afraid of making mistakes and not succeeding in what I did in training”. The Razzetti seen in Riccione, however, was not afraid of anything.

The Italy of swimming in Paris

There are 237 days until the start of the Paris Olympics, and Italian swimming is pushing hard to qualify as many champions as possible for the 35 competitions (17 men’s, 17 women’s and one mixed) on the programme. Many stars won the pass for the five-circle event at the recent Riccione Assoluti: Gregorio Paltrinierithe veteran of the troop, stopped the clock in the 1500 meters freestyle in Romagna with a time of 14’41″38 (less than 14’44″00, i.e. the time limit required by the FIN).

For Greg, not even thirty years old, it will be the fourth Olympics. Still in Riccione, they also won a place for Paris Alessandro Miressi (100 freestyle) e Thomas Ceccon (100 backstroke): for both of them it will be the second five-hoop adventure. While the former is in exceptional athletic condition (his 47″61 is an excellent time), the latter had arrived in Riccione a little tired.

However, it was enough for the world champion to clock 52″82 (the minimum required by Fin was 52″9) to achieve first place and qualify.

Good, great Alberto Razzetti: the Ligurian not only qualified in the 200m medley, but he surpassed himself, also obtaining a place in the 400m medley, perhaps the most grueling specialty of all, rewriting the Italian record which had stood for 16 years.

Luca Marin, in Melbourne in 2007, he clocked 4″09.88, Razzetti stopped the clock at 4″09.29. The 4×100 freestyle relay team, made up of Miressi, Ceccon, Manuel Frigo and Lorenzo Zazzeri, has already qualified thanks to the silver at the World Championships in Fukuoka.

Among the women, it did not disappoint Benedetta Pilate in the 100 breaststroke: the class of 2005 (who also participated, disappointingly, in Tokyo 2020) exceeded the threshold of 1″06 required, achieving 1″05.80.

The Italian athletes still in the running for a place at the Olympics will try to get it at the World Championships in Doha next February. Among the 14 pre-qualified for the Qatari event, there is Nicolò Martinenghi who will compete in the 50 and 100 breaststroke, Simona Quadarella (800 and 1500 freestyle) e Sara Franceschi (400 mixed).

As for open water, Paltrinieri is preparing in Portugal so as to be able to qualify for the Paris 10km in Qatar. It would be yet another feat from the champion from Carpi.