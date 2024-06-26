From Pierina to Thomas, yes stabs to experience pleasure. The criminologist Spoletti ad Business: “Killing costs much less, while anger grows among the very young”

Thomas Luciani, 25 stab wounds. Pierina Paganelli, 29 stab wounds. Giulia Tramontano, 37 stab wounds. Giulia Cecchettin, 75 stab wounds. Although it is not the number of blows that makes a murder more or less atrocious, the repetition of blows inflicted on the victim’s body increases dismay in those who even virtually witness a murder. Not so much for the spectacular nature of the gesture, which is actually much more “banal” than the explosion of a gunshot, but for the carnality of it.

The most recent crimes, in fact, find a common denominator in the weapon used by the killers to commit them: the knife. With different blades, different sizes, but equally accessible and economical, the knife has become an increasingly protagonist in recent years, from brawls between very young people to the cruelest feminicides, as explained by the director of Affaritaliani.it Angelo Maria Perrino in the Tuesday 25 June episode of “Ore 14”, on Rai 2. “Why did guns disappear and knives take over? Perhaps the murderer expresses his greater brutality through knives? A stronger revenge?”. To try to shed light on the intrinsic reasons that lead to the choice of this instrument Affaritaliani.it he asked Gianni Spoletti, forensic criminologist and criminal profiler.

Why, from an objective point of view, has the knife become a more attractive weapon than the gun?

Because it is a bladed weapon that is easily available and can be concealed immediately, even simply through cleaning. Furthermore, it is a tool that allows you to come into contact with the victim with more ferocity. Otherwise the gun, in addition to having a high cost, must be obtained in a more or less legal way, it is not always possible to recover the shells, there is the risk of being subjected to the stub test, it is not easy to get rid of it … and, last but not least, it “depersonalizes” the murderous action a bit.

You almost talk to me about a careful choice of knife weapon. From a subjective point of view, what implications are there behind the choice?

The murderer who chooses this weapon also wants to gratify himself in the murder, he wants to have direct contact with the victim, he wants to attack the victim, and while he does it he feels pleasure, enjoyment. When you shoot a person, one or two shots are enough, even at a long distance, today’s murderers use knives because they take pleasure in doing so and want to express greater anger, frustration, repressed anguish in a state of out of control that persists over time. Just think of the murder of Giulia Cecchettin: in your opinion, 75 stab wounds were necessary to kill her? Clearly there was no need to rage for so long. So why? Because Turetta, in this case, in doing so found enjoyment and gratification, a evil pleasure in killing with one’s own hands.

In the most recent crimes we are mostly talking about large knives…

Because it has become increasingly easier to find “important” blades around. Even in the supermarket they sell knives that increasingly resemble “weapons”, very sharp. To kill a person it takes very little nowadays, even in economic terms. With 10 euros you can buy two, three large knives, anyone can do it and without any type of control.

Wouldn’t it be appropriate to introduce some limitations?

We can also limit the purchase according to the type of blade, but that would be of absolutely no use. At most, the use of knives of any kind outside your home should be completely prohibited. But even in this case, as they say, once the law has been made, the deception has been found. Just as the tightening of the red code did not lead to stopping feminicides, in the same way we will go out of control with the use of knives to kill.

And this is also because the cost of weapons decreases the repressed anger and malice of the very young is growing, who find themselves emulating these behaviors and the use of knives to commit crimes. Suffice it to say that today many teenagers carry knives around in their bags, in their backpacks, as if they were cell phones, everyday objects that are actually very dangerous.