Flexport is a highly regarded rarity in logistics. The American platform, which renews the logistics of goods with the extensive application of data, was valued at USD 8 billion at the beginning of this year. As a co-founder, the Dutchman Sanne Manders brought in well-known Silicon Valley investors.

Platforms such as Booking.com and Airbnb are turning the travel world upside down, and that revolution is now also taking place with freight transport. A traditional freight forwarder is like a travel agent: he organizes transport and storage at different stages from factories and warehouses to shops. Flexport does the same, but offers shippers (‘shippers’) and recipients optimal information about residence and throughput times. “A pallet with sports shoes does not go to the right place by itself, but you have to send it with data to take it from Florida to Venlo. And clients want to know exactly which pair of shoes goes into production where and when, where it is en route and when it will arrive in which store. We provide that, and the traditional forwarding and transport market does not.”

For example, Sanne Manders explains how Flexport is shaking up the current market. And right before that fell Peter Thiel, the equally famous and eccentric entrepreneur – and Trump supporter – who was an early investor in Facebook, PayPal and Airbnb. In 2015, he joined Flexport as a lead investor of a group of funds for a total of $20 million.

venture capital

Flexport broke into a global and largely traditional market with data-driven logistics. The promise of ‘disruption’, the plowing over of a traditional market, was fulfilled: the group grew from USD 2 million gross turnover in 2014 to an expected USD 5 billion in 2022. Thiel saw that potential and accepted Manders’ request to invest in it.

Manders: “Thiel wrote an instructive book about growing, Zero to One, which you must read before joining. Thiel is a contrarian thinker in many areas. He challenges you with many kinds of questions. The core with them: how do you break into a market with your first customers and how will your platform subsequently grow exponentially?”

After the first conversation, telephone conversations followed and colleagues from Thiels Founders Fund hooked up. “Suddenly the bullet was through the church for Flexport, while everyone before said ‘no’. Other VCs [durfkapitaalverstrekkers] saw no change. Thiel sees more and dares more.”

At the beginning of 2022, the well-known Silicon Valley investor Marc Andreessen also stepped in with Andreessen Horowitz (A16Z), bringing the value of Flexport to USD 8 billion. “He brings in former Intel CEO Bob Swan as a board member, plus a network of super high quality and knowledge. They always ask the right questions based on parallel experiences. We are growing so fast and the only way to keep up is to learn faster than competitors.”

Manders founded Flexport with Ryan Petersen, a college friend from Columbia Business School. After graduating, Petersen started a data and customs services company. Manders went to work for Boston Consulting Group in the Netherlands, with assignments for PostNL and TNT. They contacted them in 2013. Manders: “I was about to become a partner at BCG. That is such a moment to think carefully: do I want to follow a career path or take on the adventure? The fact that my wife works at Nike and was welcome at the headquarters in Portland, Oregon, gave the final push.”

Replacing the traditional forwarding agent with a detailed data platform, that was the goal. But how do you do that with zero customers? “We hired a chief of technology and a salesperson, and started working with four people. We typed in a lot manually, piece of wood, fake it till you make it. We automated more and more functions.”

According to Manders, his first chief sales officer at Flexport was brilliant at pointing out customer logistics pain points. Usually: the lack of detailed insight into shipments. Their first customers drove the development of Flexport. Manders: “I see that going wrong with start-ups, they are navel-gazing too much. Critical customers help you move forward quickly.”

However, forwarding companies such as Kühne & Nagel and transport networks such as Deutsche Post DHL have been claiming for years that they accurately map goods flows. So what makes Flexport different? “Competitors were two hundred years ahead, but with old ways of working and culture, aimed at maximum quarterly profit. As a newcomer you can start from scratch and establish a new culture, and you are much more eager to learn,” says Manders.

Data and speed

The essence of Flexport’s approach is that it offers its customers permanent access to stock data, whether shipments are stationary or moving. Manders: “It’s all about data and speed. Where exactly are model X red shoes located, in factories, distribution centers, warehouses and transshipment, and which stores should they go to first.”

Flexport quickly took a lead on competitors, but with 2,800 employees in ninety countries, it still lags behind freight forwarding groups such as Kühne & Nagel, Nippon Express and DB Schenker in terms of market position, while other newcomers with their data platforms also challenge Flexport with their data platforms. That’s why Ryan Petersen was replaced as CEO by Dave Clark, former Amazon logistics chief. Manders: “It is not just gloria. Every company goes through difficult phases when you have to start the next growth spurt, in terms of scale, new people and organization. You experience that with thirty people, with one hundred and fifty people, you always come up against limits. In terms of size, we become corporate, but will we remain fast and agile? How do we avoid bureaucracy? Success numbers succeed, such as Amazon.”

Manders also wanted to work further away from Flexport’s day-to-day operations, but still decided to respond to CEO Clark’s request to become head of the new Flexport Ocean and Air business group: “This is not a job, but a child who raise you. You don’t just say goodbye to that. Maybe in the future I want to distance myself even more and become a Commissioner, just like Ryan. That is how it always goes, even with entrepreneurship you drive stages.”

In addition, Manders is shifting his focus more to the Netherlands by participating in investor group Operator Exchange with Nalden (WeTransfer), Robert Gaal and Stef van Grieken (ex-Google) and Jelle Prins (ex-Uber). Manders invests in start-ups for data analysis and platforms for office rental and home purchase. “Not large amounts, but rather tens of thousands of euros. They are first investments, seed capital, so with a high risk. Then you can still contribute to the growth and content of the start-up, which is exactly what I like.”

Face mask deal

Flexport is mentioned as a party that wanted to help the Auxiliary Forces Alliance in the later challenged mouth mask delivery. How do you look back on that? “That’s right, we did indeed do business with the Auxiliary Troops Alliance, together with KLM, Coolblue and Randstad. That was for a good cause to help care workers, and we also contributed on a non-profit basis. “We do this more often, via Flexport.org, and at the moment very much for Ukrainian humanitarian aid. How do I personally view this issue? Scammers!”