Wednesday, November 23, 2022
From picking up garbage to beating Argentina, who is the coach of Saudi Arabia?

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 22, 2022
in Sports
Hervé Renard

Hervé Renard, coach of Saudi Arabia.

The French Hervé Renard is the coach of the team that gave the first hit in the World Cup in Qatar.

The coach responsible for the feat of the first game of the day this Tuesday is a 54 year old Frenchwho is in charge of Saudi Arabia since 2019 and has a contract until 2027. It is about herve renarda former defender who served at Cannes between 1983 and 1990. He then had steps at Stade de Vallauris and SC Draguignan, where he retired in 1998. He was also a teammate of Zinedine Zidane.

In the team of the ‘green hawks’ he has directed 29 matches, with 19 wins, 6 draws and only 4 losses. A surprise for football and for the Argentine team.

In addition, as technical director, Renard has had good achievements as he He was champion of the African Cup with Zambia in 2012 and with the Ivory Coast in 2015. Similarly, it led Morocco to the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where they failed to get past the group stage.

“We love it when they forget about us from the outside. We like this, that they consider us as the smallest team. It doesn’t matter to us. It’s justified if we take into account the FIFA ranking. I don’t think we’ll make it to the next round, but we’re here to fight the odds. In the World Cups there are surprises and that is the mentality we have”, assured the strategist in the previous to the premiere against Argentina.

It is worth mentioning that the Frenchman had to work as collect garbage to obtain economic income having to retire from football at the age of 30.

SPORTS WRITING

