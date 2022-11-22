From picking up garbage to beating Argentina, who is the coach of Saudi Arabia?

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Hervé Renard, coach of Saudi Arabia.
Hervé Renard, coach of Saudi Arabia.
The French Hervé Renard is the coach of the team that gave the first hit in the World Cup in Qatar.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
November 22, 2022, 10:11 AM
The coach responsible for the feat of the first game of the day this Tuesday is a 54 year old Frenchwho is in charge of Saudi Arabia since 2019 and has a contract until 2027. It is about herve renarda former defender who served at Cannes between 1983 and 1990. He then had steps at Stade de Vallauris and SC Draguignan, where he retired in 1998. He was also a teammate of Zinedine Zidane.
In the team of the ‘green hawks’ he has directed 29 matches, with 19 wins, 6 draws and only 4 losses. A surprise for football and for the Argentine team.
(We recommend: Lionel Messi “did not dodge the bulge”, this he said after the heavy defeat, video)
In addition, as technical director, Renard has had good achievements as he He was champion of the African Cup with Zambia in 2012 and with the Ivory Coast in 2015. Similarly, it led Morocco to the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where they failed to get past the group stage.
“We love it when they forget about us from the outside. We like this, that they consider us as the smallest team. It doesn’t matter to us. It’s justified if we take into account the FIFA ranking. I don’t think we’ll make it to the next round, but we’re here to fight the odds. In the World Cups there are surprises and that is the mentality we have”, assured the strategist in the previous to the premiere against Argentina.
It is worth mentioning that the Frenchman had to work as collect garbage to obtain economic income having to retire from football at the age of 30.
SPORTS WRITING
More news of your interest
November 22, 2022, 10:11 AM
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#picking #garbage #beating #Argentina #coach #Saudi #Arabia
Leave a Reply