Culiacán.- Only in Sinaloa! is what many people have commented on the video where you see a Audi car selling tamales of different flavors through the streets of Culiacán.

It was on the TikTok account ‘@queso Philadelphia’ where the recording full of laughter and luxury cars from different companies was published.

He sports vehicle traveled through areas of Culiacán, Sinaloa with the audio of “los tamales” next to a 4×4 car that was recording from the back.

Of course, the material was made to be published on social networks, even so, some culichis reacted with surprise when they saw a Sporty Audi touring the streets of the capital with a horn and the already traditional audio to sell tamales.

The clip published more than a week ago has already exceeded 1.4 million views, almost reaching 200,000 likes and 700 comments.

Some of the comments made on the Chinese social network: “Culiacan is a GTA server”, “The one with the tamales: “Study if you don’t want to be like I am *The gift with an Audi R8*”, “Culiacan looks like gta5 online “.