For once, in Geneva (Switzerland), headquarters of the World Trade Organization (WTO), there is fire in the lake. In any case, this is how the Big Pharma pundits see it: with the proposal for a temporary exemption, during the Covid-19 pandemic, put forward by South Africa, India and dozens of other countries. in the South, they fear that their exorbitant intellectual property privileges will be eroded. From Albert Bourla (Pfizer) to Paul Hudson (Sanofi), from Pascal Soriot (AstraZeneca) to Jennifer Taubert (Johnson & Johnson), via Vas Narasimhan (Novartis), Sebastian Guth (Bayer), Emma Walmsley (GSK), Kenneth C. Frazier (Merck) and dozens of others, the bosses of the largest multinationals, together, in a letter dated March 5, ask the American president not to cede anything to the WTO … Have they been scalded, across the Atlantic, by the recent positions taken by Anthony Fauci, the special adviser from Donald Trump to Joe Biden at the White House, who was moved by unequal access to vaccines on the planet, or by those of the influential Democratic senator Elizabeth Warren, who called, her, squarely, to “Support the exemption proposal formulated by South Africa and India at the WTO”? Still, the CEOs of the pharmaceutical industries, brought together by the American lobby PhRMA, ask the new administration to “To stand alongside other governments – European Union, United Kingdom, Japan, Canada, Switzerland, Brazil and Norway – in opposition” to this extent. As a counter-fire, they make the promise, which is flourishing in these ranks but which only commits those who believe in it: “Despite the immense challenge of increasing production on new technologies, current estimates point to the production of serum against Covid-19 around 10 billion doses by the end of 2021, which is sufficient to immunize the entire eligible world population. “ Without any qualms, it is in the name of the defense of “Innovation”, but also “American jobs” that the pharmaceutical giants, not only US but also European, intend to sabotage any attempt to limit the empire of patents and monopolies.

Professor at Georgetown University (Washington DC), Matthew Kavanagh protests against the arguments “Deeply dishonest” of PhRMA, and demolishes them in a few lines: “How many American jobs would be lost with the implementation of an exemption mechanism on certain intellectual property rights at the WTO?” Zero. Literally: zero! Because, let us never forget, we have already paid billions for the development of these technologies. ”