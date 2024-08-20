TFA or trifluoroacetic acid is a substance that arises from the degradation of PFAS and whose risks are still unknown

The substances perfluoroalkyl or PFAS are able to contaminate groundwater and consequently enter the food chain creating serious health risks. These industrial products are already dangerous in themselves but as reported by ilfattoalimentare.it it has now been discovered that they can be the cause of a further potentially harmful substance called trifluoroacetic acid or TFA. The latter in fact arises from the degradation of the PFAS and therefore falls into the category of “eternal pollutants“.

There Pesticide Action Network (Pan Europe) analyzed 55 samples of drinking water from 11 countries (excluding Italy) and found the presence of TFA higher than 94%. The concentration ranged from 20 to 4,100 nanograms per liter (ng/l), for an average of 740 ng/l. A previous survey had detected an average of 1,220 ng/l in river and lake water. If we consider the mineral watersthe percentages are substantially superimposable. The average concentrations of TFA are around 278 ng/l.

The most worrying aspect, however, is the fact that the TFA It is formed on the basis of different PFAS and the one derived from pesticides and come on fluorinated gases It is found in practically all waters. Despite this, there are not many studies that investigate the health risks of these substances and above all, a maximum concentration limit has not been set.

The situation could change in 2026 when a limit of PFAS totals of 500 ng/l. In this case, half of the tap water would be out of the norm. It is believed that thetrifluoroacetic acid can have negative effects on the reproductive system just like the PFAS. Confirmation comes from a study by Bayer on the toxicity of TFA in rabbits.

“From a legal perspective, the TFA It has been and remains an ‘invisible’ chemical substance so far. – he declared Sarah JohanssonSenior Policy Officer for Water Pollution Prevention at the European Environmental Bureau (EEB) – The lack of quality standards for groundwater or surface water and the absence of a TFA limit for drinking water have led to widespread chemical contamination that has gone unnoticed. With the update of the water pollution standards regulated by the Water Framework Directive, this could change: European institutions now have the opportunity to set the path for water protection, they owe it to their citizens. People have the right to healthy water.”