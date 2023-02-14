There will be 6 charging stations for electric cars with una total power of 360 kWpowered by green energy. Naples wears the jersey of city of innovation in the e-mobility field with the opening of the first service station completely dedicated to full energy for cars on tap. It is in fact the first vending machine in Italy to have been converted to superfast service area for EVs with the infrastructure that will allow you to recharge up to 80% in just 15 minutes. Not only electric cars then but also the possibility of recharging bikes, scooters and light quadricycles in this energy distributor. This innovation is the result of the collaboration between Unicoenergia and Mostra d’Oltremare.

The facility is located in via JF Kennedy and will officially open in July. The project started from the conversion of a decommissioned and reclaimed fuel station, in order to enhance the environmental and liveability aspect of the spaces by exploiting innovative technologies in the field of sustainable mobility. The project, designed by the architect Giovanni Bartolo, was approached as a ‘green re-functionalisation’ both for the fuel station and for the materials present on site such as the temporary fencing works: the materials for the restyling are in fact eco-sustainablesuch as wooden cladding and ventilated walls with recycled materials, only low-consumption LED lamps are used for the lighting systems and there will be an FTV system with storage to allow for zero management costs.

Furthermore, the external space, which is currently enclosed with a concrete Jersey barrier surmounted by a metal mesh, will be dismantled and relocated close to the perimeter of the surrounding wall, behind the petrol station, to form a cavity with the wall fence where it will be placed a layer of ‘non-woven fabric’ subsequently filled with potting soil; from this flowerbed the vertical garden will start along the wall of the enclosure wall.