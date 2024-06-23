Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/23/2024 – 8:01

Arbitration chambers offer solutions to disputes between parties who choose not to litigate conflicts and may involve companies from the same country, different countries or even contracts with the Public Authorities. That is why political crises, wars and diplomatic impasses have affected the way of arbitration, lawyers say.

From the change of presidents in Peru to a rule that submits all contracts with Russian companies to the jurisdiction of Moscow, political interference in corporate agreements was one of the most discussed topics on the first day of the 14th edition of the Latin American Arbitration Conference (CLA) , which began on Thursday, the 20th, in Rio de Janeiro.

“At the end of 2022 and beginning of 2023, in Peru, we had three months of protests that impacted several State contracts with concessionaires. Protesters took over airports and roads, but they were airports and roads under concession contracts,” said María del Carmen Tovar, partner at the Peruvian law firm Estudio Echecopar. This resulted, according to her, in a series of controversies within these contracts.

The demonstrations Tovar referred to came after President Dina Boularte took office in place of Pedro Castillo, who tried to dissolve Congress.

In arbitration, this gained relevance above all because, as Diego Duran de la Vega, a specialist in Latin American disputes and partner at the international firm Hughes Hubbard, explained, there is a Peruvian rule that says that all contracts with the government must necessarily have arbitration clauses. . In other words: they all have provisions determining that, in the event of disputes, they will be taken to arbitration courts.

De la Vega also drew attention to a new Russian standard that, according to him, is unprecedented. In 2020, the country determined that, whenever there are conflicts involving Russian companies subject to some sanction, the controversy will necessarily be judged by the Russian courts, even if the signed commercial contracts provide for the choice of international arbitration.

The law came as an attempt to defend the Kremlin amid the growing sanctions that Russia began to suffer due to the invasion of Crimea and the war in Ukraine. “Russian law ignores what was agreed between the parties, so you can imagine the surprise. How can we find a solution?” asked the lawyer.

Conference

The CLA was organized by the Arbitration and Mediation Center of the Brazil-Canada Chamber of Commerce (CAM-CCBC) together with the Centro de Estudios de Derecho, Economia Y Política (CEDEP), from Paraguay.

The event brought together participants from all over the world and aims to strengthen the practice of arbitration for resolving conflicts within countries and internationally.

*The reporter traveled at the invitation of the Arbitration and Mediation Center of the Brazil-Canada Chamber of Commerce (CAM-CCBC)