After the signings with Brozovic, Barella, Lautaro, Bastoni and Dimarco, the Nerazzurri continue with the confirmation campaign: Handanovic unknown, all open for De Vrij. Here’s what can happen
Next. After Brozovic’s yes until 2026, now whose turn is it? Inter are continuing the renewal campaign started at the beginning of the season. The first was Alessandro Bastoni, followed by Nicolò Barella and Lautaro Martinez. Federico Dimarco also recently signed a new contract with the CEO. Beppe Marotta and the sports director Piero Ausilio.
.
#Perisic #Skriniar #carousel #renewals
Leave a Reply