Where do the characters come from? How do they access life, the real one, that of books? Hélène Frappat undertakes, in Mount Fuji does not exist, to guide us step by step, to accompany us in this paradoxical process which strips the people we have met, fleeting, or those who have always been part of our life, of this too much reality. To scratch this prosaic patina which covers them, to reveal them to themselves, lively and shiny, such is “This detour that fiction makes to offer reality a second chance”. It is necessary for that to be done “Half-fairy, half-witch”. Hélène Frappat’s novel is that of the possibility of the novel, of its limbo, of its life before life. Do not expect a “making of” The author does not respond to those who say “there is something”. She does not give the keys to her characters either, does not reveal their “stilts”, as Stendhal would say, does not excite lovers of little secrets. She does not hesitate to stage herself, at times in her life when something changes. But the passage from people to characters does not take the highways of autofiction. They do not enter the novel as one enters a mill. It takes a bit of metamorphosis for the romantic to sound. “Correctness is a telepathic experience which requires the author to sacrifice his ego. “

In a trance in a vertigo from which the novel is born

Mount Fuji does not exist, from its title, announces that the reality of fiction is to be constructed, with as material what life offers us, with its share of false perceptions, invented memories, forgetfulness, dreams. But the book, if it is not a “masterclass”, is not an essay either. Hélène Frappat tells us a story. It starts in a maze, with a Minotaur. Namely a powerful man, of these so-called “Masters of the world”, giving in an uninhabitable palace a party for the wedding of his daughter, friend of the narrator. With her, we hold the thread that will guide us in the maze that leads to the book. From chapter to chapter, we will meet women and men who have a hidden connivance, that which unites beings with holes, brought together by a loss. A “Mystery shopper”, came to secretly evaluate the quality of the services of a tourist stay, travels in the company of her invisible first love who died at 18 years old. A philosopher lost to sight since his studies, met on a Normandy beach whose pebbles bear holes representing faces, shows, in his house at the bottom of a forest, an empty frame that belonged to Georges Braque. A tiny yellow spot could be the trace of the master’s hand signing the empty space of the work. A framer unframes drawings by Louis-René des Forêts. She is “Aristocrat“, Bears the name of a model little girl of the Countess of Ségur. His mother inherited a Norman castle, bombed by the Germans. His Parisian workshop is rue du Château. A Neapolitan woman dedicates herself to Jesus whom she takes for her husband. To hide her death from her mother, her community invents that she went to China to help underground Christian churches. A graphologist forges false letters to fool the old lady. There are other stories, other people, whose ghostly reflection can be seen in Inverno , the Liaison Officer, Break-in, Lady Hunt and other novels by the author. Sometimes it explains the link, other times it is silent. Fascinated, the reader, “In the sleepwalking state of Sleeping Beauty”, follows Hélène Frappat in her “trance”, accompanies her in the vertigo from which the novel is born. ” A word calls for an image; an image summons a book; and to read these words which scroll in front of the glass, a transitory meaning is born, a passing truth. “With her, he becomes a spy, telepath, shaman, ghost. Romantic creation, Hélène Frappat tells us, is that experience which makes the writer both a reporter – we see her unsheathing her notebook and pencil all the time – and a spiritualist.“Writers and children are mediums”, she tells us. And so does the reader.