Anyone who came to social media recently could not ignore her: American rapper Ice Spice (23) is everywhere. She has been in the Dutch Top 40 for the first time since Friday, while a video with Kim Kardashian’s daughter goes over the internet. International newspapers call her the star of 2023, she is never in the news here. Who is the ‘new Princess Diana’?

March has barely begun when the face of the year has already been found. Overdone? The largest cultural media think not. Ice Spice, instantly recognizable by her bright orange afro hairstyle, is the ‘it girl‘ from this moment (Vogue) and already an ‘icon’ (NME). She’s the new “princess of rap” and a rising pop culture benchmark, exults The New York Times.

Her voice is like a magnet and her songs ‘live’ in your brain forever, reviewed The Washington Post. She seems “omnipresent” (Time) and at New York Fashion Week, she stole more of the show than fashion on the catwalk (High Snobiety). And that while seven months ago she said she was ‘dirt poor’.

How did her life change?

Isis Gaston, as the rapper from The Bronx in New York is really called, wrote raps and poems as a child. Her father encouraged this: when they walked to school, he would ask his daughter to rap about her day. In 2019 she started making full songs, two years later she recorded them for the first time.

She had come to believe in a future as an artist when she smelled fame thanks to a video on TikTok. Her version of thebuss it challenge‘, where you first dance in a homely attire and then in your best clothing, went viral. Her song Munch (feelin’ you) became a hit on TikTok and exploded when world famous rapper Drake shared it.

She signed a record deal, was suddenly recognized while shopping and earned her first money after a job as a babysitter. “I was charged $2,000 for using a microphone,” she wrote on social media. Read under the post



What is her appeal?

She’s sexy, confident, and raps in one-liners you can frame. Ice Spice delivers the words as if you are listening to the inner monologues of her brain, described The Washington Post. The tracks, usually a minute or two long, are bite-sized for the internet. And they sound recognizable, like with the tune out SpongeBob Squarepants in her song Bikini bottoma reference to the home of the sponge.

She also has charisma in silence. "If you have no idea who this woman is, you know right away she's something," described The Cut her appearance in a restaurant. According to her parents, she has been a diva since birth. "I'm the only baby who rolled their eyes at them," she said.

The background photo on her phone is one of herself. ,,I love myself!” she declared. The orange hairstyle is simply ‘iconic’, she thinks. And not only them: colleague Lil Nas X dressed up as Ice Spice for Halloween, complete with wig. Read through under Lil Nas X’s post:



Fans also refer to her as the “princess of the people,” as Princess Diana was previously known. Ice Spice initially thought it was a joke, but now embraces the nickname. She herself saw similarities in the short hair, but more striking is the similarity that an ‘ordinary’ girl becomes world famous and the attention is enormous. Incidentally, she has had her self-chosen nickname Ice Spice since she was fourteen, when she was looking for something that rhymes with ‘iceand fits her love of spicy food.

How big is her success?

The international success is due to her new collaboration with British singer PinkPantheress, a remix of her earlier song Boys a liar. In the Netherlands it starts cautiously with place 35 in the Top 40, but internationally the duo is unstoppable. The song has been streamed 100 million times on Spotify alone since its release a month ago, and the clip has garnered 42 million views. See also HS Helsinki | The special symptoms of dogs are puzzling in Lauttasaari

Ice Spice has been the center of a viral video for the umpteenth time since yesterday, now thanks to a dance with North West (9), the daughter of Kim Kardashian. The two have a bond, because North once made a very successful drawing of the artist. Now they are together on TikTok, resulting in 33 million views in a day. Continue reading below the video

Where is this going?

Ice Spice is already going from highlight to highlight, but this only seems to be the beginning. She wants to become a world star. The rapper has so far scored with hip-hop, but is going to broaden her horizon. “I want to be a mainstream artist,” she said. “I want platinum records, framed prizes and Grammy awards.”

