Over four hundred thousand inhabitants on one side, just over seven thousand on the other. An international airport in one capital, about sixty hamlets between the mountains and the valley in the other village. When Emil was only one year old, the Audero family moved from Mataram, in particular instagrammable – seeing is believing – Lombok island, in Cumiana. The goalkeeper’s memories all begin in Piedmont and the province of Turin, but his facial features, his passport and his father’s stories have their roots in Indonesia.