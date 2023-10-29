After the two defeats against Juventus and Paris Saint Germain, Milan threw away the opportunity for redemption. Politano and Raspadori overturn Giroud’s brace and give Napoli a draw. With 10 minutes left Pioli looks for a surprise move: Okafor and Jovic come in for Leao and Giroud. The Portuguese and the French cannot digest the substitution and complain openly. But they are not the only ones: the fans also go wild on social media.

social reactions

#PioliOut, for the moment, is not popular again on social media, but the comments from the Rossoneri fans are very critical. There are those who joke and write “You are winning 2-0, the right wing is hurt and you can manage with a Florenzi-style conservative substitution. But no, bring in an inexperienced and unsuitable young man. Pioli I want your head”, who it goes a little heavier: “But how the fuck can you get a comeback like that? I forgot, we have Pioli on the bench” or “The photo of a desperate Giroud on the bench says a lot… in my opinion Pioli has lost control of the team”. Someone, however, calls for a change on the bench: “I’ll throw it in there, let’s sack Pioli and call Tassotti to act as ferryman until the end of the season… it can’t get worse than this” and again “Locker room in pieces and senators against. Choices of formation almost always incorrect and nightmare substitutions. Total inability to tactically adapt the formation to individual moments of the match. What else does Pioli have to do to be kicked out?”