Over the past three decades, several generations that have grown up watching the iconic television series 'The Simpson' This Sunday, December 17, is their anniversary: ​​they turn 34!

On December 17, 1989, the first episode of this series created by Matt Groening was released. for the entertainment company Fox. The writer's idea was to make a satire of United States society and after 34 years it has exceeded everyone's expectations.

And sport is no stranger to the satire that society receives. There have been many episodes of the 34 seasons in which 'The Simpsons' refers to a specific sport.

There have been many occasions when Homer and Bart have different adventures playing American football, one of the most followed sports in the United States. On several occasions, they have attended the NFL Super Bowl and they are protagonists.

As in a chapter in which Homer convinces several citizens of Springfield to go free to 'Super Bowl', but when they arrive at the stadium they realize that the tickets are false and they are locked in a cell for entering by force.

After several minutes there, a famous actress appears and frees them. Homer and his friends arrive by chance at the champions' locker room and celebrate the title with them. In the end, everyone takes their Super Bowl ring and Homer keeps the Vince Lombardi trophy.

Not only American football, 'The Simpsons' have been in different sports such as baseball, tennis, motor racing, among others. Soccer couldn't be missing, all kinds of figures have appeared in the series, from Pele Ronaldo and Cristiano.

As revealed in one of the chapters of the series, Homer is a fan of Aberdeen FC from Scotland, as does Willie, the Springfield school groundskeeper.

Homer, Bart Simpson and their family have evolved in their path and in their adventures. See also Wimbledon, Cornet eliminates the No. 1 Swiatek: the highlights - Video Gazzetta.it

Other athletes appear: skater Tony Hawk, players Tom Brady, LeBron James, sisters Venus and Serena Williams, Andre Agassi, Pete Sampras, Steve Sax, Darryl Strawberry, Roger Clemens, Wade Boggs, Ken Griffey Jr., Joe Namath , Oscar de la Hoya, Michael Jordan, Lance Armstrong, Neymar Jr., Earvin “Magic” Johnson and the Denver Broncos.

