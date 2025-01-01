The television broadcast of the chimes It has become, beyond the race for the audience, a complete styling competition. If Cristina Pedroche has spent a decade lavishly converting her looks into one of the best hooks of the television from Puerta del Solother profiles are also added to this tradition from the different chains whose suits, dresses and substitutes also attract great expectations. Cristina Pardo with Dani Mateo from La Sexta, Lalachus together with Broncano on TVE or her own Cristina Pedroche Together with Chicote, they were the main protagonists of New Year’s Eve last night, December 31, saying goodbye to the year and dressing to match the occasion. We review some of the most striking costumes of the last night of the year on television.

The Chimes of TVE: Lalachus and David Broncano

The chimes of Antena 3: Alberto Chicote and Cristina Pedroche

Cristina Pedroche bet this New Year’s Eve for throwing by the hand of UNICEF Spain a message in favor of children to make visible the importance of protecting children from all types of abuse. The main dress to give voice to her claim has been designed, once again, by her stylist Josie, combining innovation and tradition. Created with fine millinery techniques, the design includes cotton crochet and 8,500 crystals created from drops of crystallized breast milk that are a symbol of protection, the result of the jeweler’s work. Belen Mazasfrom the firm Dying of Love.

The design is made up of a corset, cap and panties, made entirely with fine millinery techniques, creating ad hoc lasts that give shape to the different pieces. A laborious artisanal process of more than 2,500 hours of work which result in a jewel dress weighing more than 42 kg. The drops of breast milk, which Pedroche kept during her first motherhood, were transformed into decorative elements to adorn the entire structure.









The chimes of laSexta: Dani Mateo and Cristina Pardo

White has been one of the great protagonists of the Campanadas 2025. Cristina Pardo chose this color to say goodbye to the year from La Sexta together with Dani Mateo with one of the most elegant outfits of the night. The work of designer Alejandro de Miguel, who also designs the looks of Eva González and Verónica Dulanto in the New Year’s Eve specials, Cristina Pardo’s dress stands out for its “symbology and meticulous workmanship” as it is full of stars hand-embroidered with Czech crystal and It required more than 80 hours of work by the embroiderers.

The Chimes of Telecinco: Ion Aramendi and Blanca Romero

The chimes on TV3 in Catalonia with Laura Escanes and Miki Núñez

For the second consecutive year, Catalan television welcomed the new year with Laura Escanes and Miki Núñez. Also in white, the influencer chose a design by Yolancris inspired by Barcelona and the Mediterranean Sea in which craftsmanship has also been very present. It is an asymmetrical design, with a mermaid silhouette and made of white tulle embroidered with crystals whose sleeves, Full of fringes, they captured all the attention. Following in Pedroche’s wake and with the aim of capturing attention with her styling, Escanes appeared on scene covering her dress with a champagne-colored cape-type coat. Jewelry from Rabat (rose gold climbing earring with diamonds, matching hoop earrings and two minimalist rings) and platform sandals from Pedro Miralles completed the look.