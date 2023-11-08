The news of the murder of Gipuzkoan Iván Illarramendi and his wife, whose whereabouts were unknown since the 7th, by Hamas has unleashed a cascade of reactions of solidarity from the institutions, both from the political and diplomatic spheres.

This medium has contacted the mayor of the coastal town, Xabier Txurruka, who has assured that “we are devastated by the news of the death of Iván Illarramendi.” The first mayor adds that “we have been in contact with the family during this time of his disappearance on October 7, although they have preferred to keep it silent out of the wish of the family and respect for them and for Iván himself.”

President Pedro Sánchez has expressed himself on his official I want to convey my affection and my most sincere condolences to his family and friends. “The Government of Spain reiterates its condemnation of the Hamas terrorist attacks on October 7.”

Social networks have once again been the platforms most used by political representatives, who have expressed through this channel their messages of solidarity with those closest to the victims. For example Yolanda Díaz, leader of Sumar, who expressed her “deepest condolences to the loved ones and family of Iván Illarramendi. Hamas must now release the kidnapped civilians and Israel must put an end to war crimes and crimes against humanity. “An immediate ceasefire is necessary so that there are no more innocent victims.”

From the Israeli embassy in Spain, its highest representative Rodica Radian-Gordon has also expressed her rejection and shown solidarity: «Our hearts are torn by the news of the brutal murder of Iván Illarramendi. He has been identified a month after the terrorist massacre committed by Hamas in Israel, along with his wife Dafna Garcovich. Our thoughts and prayers are with his families at this very difficult time. May his memories be blessed.

Iván Illarramendi is a native of Zarautz and, although he had not been registered in the coastal town of Gipuzkoa since 1986, the news of his death has provoked the logical and empathetic reaction of unanimous solidarity from the political class of our territory. Starting with Denis Itxaso, Government delegate in the Basque Country, who shows his “deep pain and helplessness upon learning of the death of Iván Illarramendi, the Basque kidnapped by Hamas.”

From the same political party, the socialist, its general secretary in Gipuzkoa, José Ignacio Asensio, has shown “all my support and solidarity with the family and friends of the young man from Zarautz, Iván Illarramendi and his wife Loren, murdered by Hamas.”

Arnaldo Otegi, general coordinator of EH Bildu, has also expressed his opinion in his X account: «We want to show our regret at the confirmation of the death of the Basque citizen Ivan Illarramendi. Our condolences to his family and friends. “We redouble the call for a ceasefire, dialogue and negotiation.”

From the Popular Party, three of its representatives in Basque politics such as Javier de Andrés, Borja Corominas and Mikel Lezama have also shown their solidarity with the family of Iván Illarramendi: