From Barcelona to Madrid

The recent announcement of the entry – starting from the 2026 season – of Madrid in the Formula 1 world championship calendar it further expands its already rich history of Spanish circuits who have been – or are – present in the World Cup programme. Obviously we all know the track that currently hosts the Spanish GP, the Circuit de Catalunyawhich entered the calendar starting from the 1991 season and will remain there until at least 2025, with the possibility however – according to what Stefano Domenicali said – of prolonging its relationship with the Circus despite the advent of a new Iberian track.

A jump in the past

The history of Formula 1 in Spain, however, has its roots in the past. The first Grand Prix took place on October 28, 1951, again in Barcelona, ​​but on a very different track than the one currently in use. In fact, we ran on a city ​​route, used starting from 1946, which was extremely fast because it was composed of long straights and fast corners. A single lap measured 6,316 km and the track ran in Pedralbes neighborhood, taking advantage of what is now the well-known Avenida Diagonal – which cuts the city in two – and which at the time was renamed Avenida del Generalisimo Franco. The Spanish GP took place here in 1951 (Fangio won) and 1954.

The years of alternation

After the disaster of the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1955, which called into question the safety standards of the time, new rules were established which had the consequence of definitively excluding these types of circuit. Spain should have waited until late 1960s to return to the calendar. Between 1968 and 1975 Madrid and Barcelona alternated in the program: in even years it took place near the capital, on the then brand new and futuristic route of Jaramawhile in the odd ones the race was still hosted by the symbolic city of Catalonia, on the track of Montjuïc. However, the precarious safety conditions of this facility and Rolf Stommelen's accident in 1975, which caused the death of five people, led to the cancellation of the route from the calendar.

The Jerez 'kart track'

Jarama was therefore the sole venue for the Spanish race from 1976 to 1981 – with the exception of 1980 – before also leaving the World Championship programme. In 1986, however, a new location appeared, Jerez de la Frontera. Located 35km north of Cadiz, the track is twisty and technical and doesn't seem particularly suited to F1. Despite this it has hosted some epic races, such as the Senna-Mansell duel of 1986 and of course the confrontation between Schumacher and Villeneuve to win the 1997 title, then won by the Canadian. In 1994 and '97 the event took the name of European GP, ​​to distinguish it from the Spanish GP which had already taken place on the Circuit de Catalunya.

The Valencia flop

Finally, between 2008 and 2012, Spain again had two matches on its territory with the introduction of the controversial (and often criticized) Valencia track. The street circuit, 5,473 km long, was made up of 25 curves and was located near the America's Cup sailing facilities. Remaining on the calendar for only five seasons, this event also took the name of European GP. In 2012 it was the scene of perhaps the best victory achieved in his career by Fernando Alonso, who with Ferrari recovered from 11th to first. In two years, in 2026, it will be Madrid's turn again.