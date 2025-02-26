Can a personal rivalry alter the fate of a technology that will define the 21st century? We don’t know, but surely Elon Musk and Sam Altman think so. Two of the most influential figures in artificial intelligence have gone from being strategic allies to enemies declared in a battle that involves billions of dollars, political interests and the future direction of Openai.

The last shock is only a few weeks ago. CUndo Altman appeared with Donald Trump in the White House to announce Stargatean ambitious infrastructure project valued at 500,000 million dollars, Musk knew that he had been overcome in his own game.

For months, he had been next to the former president, financing his campaign and consolidating himself as his ally in the technological sector. But Altman had found a way to surround him, forging strategic alliances and sealing an agreement without Musk knowing it. The blow was devastating.

Musk’s reaction was swift. A few hours after the announcement of Stargatelaunched an unprecedented offensive: a hostile offer of 97.4 billion dollars to take control of Openai, the company that he himself helped to found in 2015 but which abandoned in 2018 after losing a struggle of power against Altman. Are we facing a simple business dispute or is this the definitive war for the domain of AI?

From allies to enemies: the irreparable fracture between Musk and Altman

In 2015, when Musk and Altman founded Openai, they shared a vision: develop advanced artificial intelligence safely and for the benefit of humanity. They gathered weekly to discuss the existential risks of AI and how to prevent giants such as Google will monopolize its development. Together they dreamed with a “Manhattan project” for artificial intelligence, but they soon collided with the direction that the company should take.

The final break came in 2018, when OpenAi decided to become a profit company to capture more investment. Musk demanded to be CEO and obtain the majority control, but Altman and other co -founders opposed. They argued that Openai had to remain faithful to their original mission and not remain under the domain of a single person. Musk, furious, resigned and left the company.

Since then, Openai has grown meteorically under Altman’s leadership. ANDN November 2022, with the launch of Chatgpt, converted artificial intelligence into a global phenomenonleaving Musk in the shadow. In response, the tycoon launched XAI in 2023, but its impact has been lower compared to OpenAi.

With every Altman’s success, Musk has intensified his attacks. First, with public criticisms about the safety of AI. Then, with judicial lawsuits against Openai. Now, with a financial offensive that could change the company’s destination.

Stargate: the project that faces them again from the White House

Altman’s master blow was Stargatea megaproject of the infrastructure of AI designed to exponentially expand the computing capacity of OpenAi. He devised it in 2023 and initially proposed to Microsoft, but after his brief dismissal as CEO At the end of that year, the Redmond company did not want to compromise.

Altman found new allies: SoftBank and Oracle. Masayoshi Son, CEO of Softbank, has a long history of millionaire bets in technology, while Larry Ellison, founder of Oracle, was resentful of Musk after the failure of a joint project with XAI. Together, orchestrated the perfect agreement: an investment that would not only promote OpenAibut they would also align with the interests of Trump’s new government.

The play was meticulously planned. In December 2024, Son played golf with Trump in Mar-A-Lago And he advanced his intention to invest 100,000 million dollars in infrastructure projects in the US at the same time, Ellison facilitated direct contact between Altman and Trump. Four days before the presidential investiture, Altman and Trump had a telephone conversation in which the OpenAi CEO presented the details of Stargate. Trump, delighted with the magnitude of the project, decided to announce it on his first day at the White House.

Altman’s strategy was perfect. Not only did he ensure government support to Stargatebut he managed to surprise Musk in his own land, leaving him out of the game.

Musk’s revenge: a hostile offer of 97.4 billion dollars

Musk’s reaction was swift. Frustrated and furious, an aggressive movement announced: buy the assets of the non -profit organization that Openai controls for 97.4 billion dollars. His public argument was that Altman had betrayed OpenAi’s original mission by prioritizing benefits. But deep down, his motivation seemed more personal: to recover control of AI and defeat Altman.

Altman himself reacted with sarcasm on social networks, offering buy Twitter for 9,740 million dollars, a direct mockery at the cost that Musk paid for the platform in 2022.

Openai quickly rejected Musk’s offer. The president of the BoardBret Taylor, declared that Openai “is not for sale” and reaffirmed his commitment to the original mission of the company.

Musk, however, does not seem willing to surrender. His final statement was a challenge: “It’s time for OpenAi to be an open force and security centered. We will make that happen.”

Who will win the artificial intelligence war?

This battle is not just a confrontation between two technological titans. It is a dispute that can define the future of artificial intelligence, its regulation and its impact on society.

Musk, with his obsession with control and his political influence, will not easily yield. Altman, with his talent for networking and investment collection, has proven to be a formidable strategist.

The only clear thing is that the war between Musk and Altman is far from finishing. And with it, the fate of AI continues to hit a thread.