Skylar DeLeon (42) as an infant his name was John Julius Jacobson Jr. He was born in California, United States, on August 12, 1979. In his teens he was a television promise for the brief role he had in “Mighty Morphin power Rangers“ Between 1993 and 1994. At that time I was 14 years old and I appeared in several advertisements.

Some money problems forced him to leave the industry, so at the age of 20 he decided to join the United States Navy. He didn’t last long there: he was AWOL for 15 days, so they didn’t allow him to continue.

Skylar first changed his name before marrying Jennifer Henderson in 2002. As he confessed to his then partner, his father abused him and his mother. Although they divorced four years later, the lack of money caused the couple to decide to commit crimes.

Crime

At first, DeLeon and Henderson robbed some gas stations, but in November 2004 they ambitiously wanted to make a bigger profit. They identified Tom and Jackie Hawks, a retired couple, who put their yacht up for sale. Skylar responded to the ad in a city newspaper and asked to visit the ship.

They met in Newport Beach Harbor, California. Then, DeLeon along with his partner and three accomplices (Alonso Machain, Myron Gardner and John Kennedy) attacked the owners of the 65-foot boat with a pistol. They were immediately forced to sign a document granting them ownership of the boat.

Tom and Jackie Hawks were then tied to an anchor and thrown alive into the open sea. The bodies were never found. Four months later a pal of Skylar, Alonso Machain, confessed the crime to the authorities.

Sentence

Despite his cooperation in the investigation, Machain was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Jennifer DeLeon was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole. John Kennedy was sentenced to death. For Skylar DeLeon, the judge defined the death sentence by lethal injection. However, due to her moratorium in California, she will live out her days on death row.

Said State has not executed any inmate since 2006. It currently has 737 prisoners living on death row, without the possibility of their trials being reviewed.

Skylar’s defense attorney, Gary Pohlson, said his only goal was to save her life. Within the argumentation presented over the years, the lawyer exposed the hard life of his client: a victim of abuse and violence during his childhood.