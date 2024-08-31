Chihuahua, Chih.- Five of the six people who died in the crash of an ISSSTE ambulance on the Chihuahua-Cuauhtémoc highway were originally from the city of Parral, where the transfer was taking place.

According to reports from relatives of the victims, they are originally from the López Portillo neighborhood. They also report that two other people are seriously injured and they cannot explain why there were so many people in the ambulance.

Unofficially it was announced that two of the deceased responded to the names of Johari P. and Iván P. in life.

Two of the victims are women, and the identity of the other deceased is still awaited.

The accident occurred at kilometer 29 of the highway to Cuauhtémoc, apparently at excessive speed when the driver lost control of the ambulance and fell into a stream, crashing into a concrete wall.

Two of the victims are women, and the identity of the deceased is still pending.