E.in French extreme athlete has virtually trampled the route from Paris to Mexico on the home trainer and has thus set a new world record. After 23 days, Pascal Pich virtually “crossed the finish line” on Friday after having covered a total of 10,477 kilometers in Fort de Nogent near Paris.

During his record run, Pich rode the home trainer every day from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. and only took two quarter-hour breaks to eat. At night he slept next to his exercise machine.

The 57-year-old is a five-time world champion in ultra-triathlon, an extreme endurance sport that combines swimming, cycling and running over long distances.

He does not want to retire with his world record for a long time: From next year he wants to complete 100 Ironman competitions in a row by doing ten Deca Ironman. Each Deca Ironman consists of 38 kilometers of swimming, 1800 kilometers of cycling and 423 kilometers of running.