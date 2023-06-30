Alcaraz rallies during training this Friday at Wimbledon. Clive Brunskill (Getty Images)

The slogan is clear: prudence, caution, prevention. Minimize all risk. Hence, Carlos Alcaraz, number one again after his recent triumph at Queen’s, did not step on the training track until this Friday, the day the Wimbledon organization made the draw for the tables and in which the Spaniard stepped on first time the grass of the All England Tennis Club to rally. He did it at mid-morning, already knowing the potential route that he must face in the next two weeks and taking special care with that muscle that warned him a few days ago in Queen’s, which should be watched closely. Given the background, all care is little.

Alcaraz is in it, who after lifting his first trophy on grass undertakes this assault on the great British with as much ambition as moderation. The adductor (back face of the right thigh) gave him war during the final last Sunday against the Australian Alex de Miñaur and, in parallel, he has reinforced the idea of ​​lightening as much as possible the previous week of preparation. Instead of jumping directly onto the green to get rolling, as Novak Djokovic himself has done, the Murcian trained the four days prior to the draw in the field designed specifically for aerobic exercises and work with the physios.

More information

Understanding that the technical acclimatization phase was completed at Queen’s, with excellent results, Alcaraz has been fine-tuning his chassis in that warm-up area under the exhaustive supervision of his physio, Juanjo Moreno, who landed in London on Monday together with the trainer , Juan Carlos Ferrero. Previously it was Juanjo Lledó, physical trainer, who placed special emphasis on adapting to the complex register of grass, which requires very specific mechanisms. Especially with regard to maneuvers with the lower body: short step, a lot of explosiveness and almost constant leg flexion. That is, a lot of load on the legs.

Alcaraz, after finishing the session. Steven Paston (AP)

Thinking of pampering his body, the man from El Palmar (20 years old) gave up the double appearance that he had initially scheduled at the Hurlingham exhibition, so he did not compete against Holger Rune or Dominic Thiem, with whom a priori It was going to be measured on Wednesday and this Friday, respectively. Yes, Djokovic was tested there, who once again has opted to go directly to Wimbledon without officially rehearsing, but at least wanted to gain sensations in the preparatory pulse (in his favor) with Frances Tiafoe. Instead of playing, Alcaraz –located a five-minute walk from the All England Tennis Club– has preferred to combine fitness with rest, and took advantage of Tuesday’s day to play golf with Ferrero. As he already did in Paris, where he dosed himself to avoid damage, he will maintain the dynamics in London.

Djokovic, only in the final

Also following the guidelines of his personal doctor, Juanjo López, the man from El Palmar began to loosen his arm again four days after his premiere at the major English, which will take place on Tuesday against veteran Jeremy Chardy; In principle, a friendly takeoff – the Frenchman, 36 years old and 534th in the world, competes with ranking protected– which will precede a theoretically winding course, which hints at crosses with Arthur Rinderknech –the only one who stole a set from him at Queen’s– and the Chilean Nicolás Jarry –powerful server– before the start of the curves. In the round of 16 he could run into the demanding De Miñaur and from then on, potential dangers appear, such as the emerging Rune or Daniil Medvedev, before the dream landing in the final. In any case, Wimbledon is a box of surprises; even more during the first week.

On the other side of the field, Djokovic has already tested the dense grass at the center and continues to sharpen himself in search of his eighth title in London, which would put him on a par with the great Roger Federer. The Serbian, 36 years old and winner this season in Australia and Roland Garros, will debut on Monday against Pedro Cachín (67th) and on his horizon he sees names such as the American Brandon Nakashima (51st), the Argentine Tomás Martín Etcheverry (32nd) , the Italian Lorenzo Musetti (15th), the Russian Andrey Rublev (7th) or the Norwegian Casper Ruud (4th). With Alcaraz he could only meet in the final on the 16th.

BADOSA ARRIVES ON TIME AC | Madrid Despite the fact that the forecast time of loss was approximately eight to 12 weeks, Paula Badosa finally entered the final draw of the tournament and, therefore, will participate in her first major this year after missing the Australian Open and Roland Garros for various physical problems. See also Vilfand promised the coldest day of July The Spanish, 25 years old and 35th on the WTA list, suffered a vertebral fracture at the end of May, while competing in Rome, but has received the green light to play at Wimbledon and will open on Tuesday against the American Alison Riske (140th ). In addition to her, there are five other Spanish representatives in the women’s table, for the seven registered in the men’s. These are the pairings: Paula Badosa-Allyson Riske.

Sara Sorribes-Martina Trevisan.

Cristina Bucsa-Kamilla Rakhimova.

rebeka masarova-Mayar Sheriff.

Nuria Parrizas-Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Jessica Bouzas-Anhelina Kalinina. Carlos Alcaraz-Jeremy Chardy.

Roberto Bautista-Roman Safiullin.

Alexander Davidovich-Arthur Phils.

Roberto Carballes-Matteo Arnaldi.

Jaume Munar-John Isner.

Albert Ramos-Hubert Hurkacz.

Bernabe Zapata-Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.