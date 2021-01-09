The 2020 Emissions Gap Report of the United Nations Environment Program estimates that greenhouse gas emissions grew in 2019 for the third consecutive year to 59.1 billion tons of carbon dioxide equivalent. carbon. In 2020, as a consequence of the pandemic, emissions would have fallen between 2% and 12% compared to 2019, but that is not good news. In addition to the reason and that it is a temporary adjustment, because while there are emissions, the concentration of carbon in the atmosphere will rise, which determines the increase in temperature.

