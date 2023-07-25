Paris will become, as of July 26 of next year, when the Olympic Games open, in the second city, along with London, that has hosted the most important sports fair three times. Between the first two only 24 years mediated and for the third a century of great changes in Olympic sport had to pass.

The first Olympic Games that came to the City of Light in 1900 coincided with the Great Universal Exhibition and marked a milestone: the Olympic debut of women, who were banned from Athens in 1896, reproducing the exclusively masculine format of the Ancient Games.

The Games were held over five months, from May 14 to October 28, without the usual opening and closing ceremonies., scattered in different tournaments that delivered plaques, trophies, diplomas, medals, plates, porcelain bowls and even cash prizes; in such a wide variety of events that Olympic champions died without knowing they were, and the names of some of them were never known.

Image of Paris in 1900, which hosted the second edition of the Olympic Games © AP

It was the case of a young French boy, about 12 years old, who was chosen by a couple of Dutch rowers as replacement helmsman. The teenager led them to a close victory, participated in the award ceremony and was featured in official photos, but disappeared afterwards. Years of searching to know his name and include it in official records have been unsuccessfula fact that could change the record of the youngest champion in the Olympic Games.

Another curious case was that of Margaret Abbott, an American from a wealthy family who was in Paris studying art at the time the joust took place. She signed up to golf alongside her mother, who placed seventh, as she became the first female Olympic champion from her country. Until her death in 1955, Abbott was convinced that she had won one more amateur tournament during her stay in Paris. Her Olympic crown became known thanks to research by a University of Florida professor, Paula Welch, in the late 1970s.

An uncontrolled leader and a chaotic event

It was the first time that the joust was run by the International Olympic Committee with Pierre de Coubertin as president, but ironically the forerunner of the Modern Era Games lost control of the organization, which the French government took over along with the Great Exhibition.

His original idea when he conceived the resumption of the Olympic Games during a conference at the Sorbonne in 1894, was to hold the first edition in 1900 in Paris, but the delegates present refused to delay the new event for so long. Thus ended Athens as the first venue and the French capital as the second.

Photo of Baron Pierre de Coubertin, promoter of the Modern Era Olympic Games, taken in Switzerland in 1936 PA

Paris 1900 ended up being a chaotic event with poor organization and lousy promotion. Some competitions were held in absolute solitude, without media or spectators, because it was not known what they were Olympic. Track and field hurdles were cobbled together from broken telephone poles and lanterns, and some swimming events were held not in a pool but in the River Seine, where currents contributed to absurdly fast times.

Many sports and events were contested for the only time at the Games, including Basque pelota, cricket, croquet, motor racing, motorcycling, hot air ballooning and a 200m steeplechase swimming event. In addition, a pigeon shooting competition was included, which consisted of hitting the largest number of birds in flight in a given time.

There were five mixed sports in which teams were made up of athletes from different countries: soccer, rowing, polo, tennis, and tug of war, the popular game of pulling a rope at the ends.

These were the numbers of Paris 1900: 🤸 1239 athletes

🌍 27 countries

🏅 96 tests

These were the numbers of Paris 1900: 1239 athletes, 27 countries, 96 tests, 22 sports. Furthermore, those Olympic Games in Paris began on May 14 and ended on October 28. In other words, they lasted more than five months of action.



The organizational disorder made it impossible to know which of the three women champions achieved the first Olympic gold medal in the history of women’s sports: Abbott, the British tennis player Charlotte Cooper or the Swiss sailor Helene de Portalés.

What there is consensus on is that the great figure of the joust was the American Alvin Kraenzleinwinner of four golds in the 110 m and 200 meters, both with hurdles, 60 m flat and long jump.

The cradle of the first great stars of Olympic sport

Quite the opposite was the 1924 edition, which introduced innovations that remain to this day, such as housing the athletes in an Olympic Village, on that occasion a small development of wooden houses near the main stadium, where the opening and closing ceremonies, soccer, rugby, and athletics were held.

Image corresponding to the opening ceremony of the 1924 Paris Olympic Games, July 15, 1924 © AP

More than 1,000 journalists covered the fair and the number of participating Olympic Committees went from 29 in Antwerp 1920 to 44 in Paris 1924. The standard size of 50 m for the swimming pools and the official distance of 42.195 km for the marathon were adopted, and the Olympic motto of “Citius, Altius, Fortius” (higher, faster, stronger) was used for the first time.

This joust crowned the first two great figures of Olympic sport of which memory is remembered: the ‘Flying Finn’ paavo nurmi and the eternal ‘Tarzan’, the American of German origin Johnny Weissmuller.

Nurmi, who had already won three golds and one silver in Antwerp, became the first five-time Olympic gold medalist in Paris by dominating the 1,500m, 5,000m, 3,000m team and two cross-country events. He also attempted to compete in the 10,000m, but the Games authorities, fearful that the effort would compromise his health, refused his entry. Furious, Nurmi organized a race of this distance as soon as he returned to Finland and set a world record there that would last for 13 years.

The “flying Finn”, Paavo Nurmi, competes in a test at the 1924 Paris Olympics. Nurmi would win nine gold and three silver medals in three such contests between Antwerp 1900 and Amsterdam 1928 © AP

Weissmuller, for his part, dominated the 100m freestyle (a distance in which he held the world record), the 400m and the now-defunct 4x200m relay, but he also returned to the pool to help the United States win bronze in water polo. His medal crop would increase at Amsterdam 1928, but the world remembers him far more as the ‘Monkey Man’ than the first swimmer to under a minute in the 100m freestyle.

Photo showing the mythical “Tarzan” Johnny Weissmuller, together with the Hawaiian Duke Kahanamoku, considered the godfather of modern surfing, during their participation in the 1924 Paris Olympic Games © AP

Tennis began a very long break of 64 years, because it would not reappear until Seoul 88, when it admitted the participation of professionals. Among its champions was the American Richard Norris Williams, gold in mixed doubles with Hazel Hotchkiss Wightman. 12 years earlier, Norris had been a survivor of the Titanic sinking and nearly lost both legs to frostbite after being submerged to 2°C before reaching the lifeboat.

The Parity Games and the return to the Seine

The 2024 Paris Olympic Games will be the first to have an equal number of women and men participating, after the 22 women in 1900 and the 100 in 1924.

It is also, a fair that aspires to sustainability despite the questioning of the impact that surfing will have on the Tahiti sub-site. Efforts to restore the waters of the Seine to bearable levels of pollution point to open water and triathlon competitions being held there, and seats in the Aquatic Park have been made from recycled plastic bottle caps.

They will mark the first time the opening ceremony has been held outside the main athletics stadium, with a spectacular boat parade on the waters of the Seine, 600,000 spectators scattered along the riverbanks and a cauldron that could burn at the Eiffel Tower, though that is yet to be confirmed.

A barge crosses the River Seine during the rehearsal for the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Paris, France, July 17, 2023. © Aurelien Morissard / AP

They will be Games connected in a very intimate way with the city. Tennis will be played on the clay of Roland Garros, the so-called “street events” (breaking, BMX freestyle, skateboarding and 3×3 basketball) at the Place de la Concorde, fencing at the Grand Palais, wrestling and judo at the Champ de Mars, beach volleyball at the foot of the Eiffel Tower, archery at Les Invalides, which will also be the finish line of the marathon, and equestrian and penta modern day at Versailles.

They are 124 years and the same spirit throbbing in the streets of the City of Light. Los Angeles will join it in five years as a triple venue (1932, 1984 and 2028), but for now, only London and Paris can boast of having seen the Olympic Games evolve in such a privileged position.