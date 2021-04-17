The procession and pain go inside. Fabrizio Angileri He suffered the death of his father a few days ago, but he does not give up. Professional, whole, the side raises his head and goes. Keep building a well earned place in the River Plate of Marcelo Gallardo and now, in addition, contributes a scoring quota. This Friday, against Central Córdoba in Santiago del Estero, he did it again.

The first half was undone and the Doll I had little to place in the positive aspects locker. However, in just the second corner kick that the team had in the Santiago night, Angileri entered the middle, almost stepping on the small area, and rose strikingly unopposed to head.

His impact was relatively in the middle, but the closeness with goalkeeper Alejandro Sánchez made it impossible for the goalkeeper (who came to touch her) to deflect the ball.

Celebration, sign of the cross and 1 to 0 for River to go to the locker room with greater tranquility and a transitory second place that not only leaves him two points behind the leader Colón, but also allows him to take a light advantage of his pursuers .

Is that the defender’s goal makes the whole Millionaire I reached 18 points and I took three from Estudiantes, Racing (both with their match on this date to be played) and Rosario Central.

And it’s the second so much that the Mendoza converts in a few days, both in an unusual way. Although he is a man of the last line, he is not one of those who is singled out as an aerial threat.

Beyond his good punch, he is not a classic scorer when it comes to taking free throws, and in that way he scored Colón in the 3-2 victory that took the undefeated from Santa Fe and sent a message to the rest of the team. teams of the Cup of the Professional Soccer League.

“It was a moment of great anguish, very hard. We did not expect it. It was a blow to the chin. (At the club) they held me back a lot, at no time did they leave me alone. My representative especially. I feel super grateful that they have lived through the pain with me, “he said this week in an interview with Radio Nihuil about the last weeks and the death of his father.

In the same talk, he explained: “I received a visit from my parents and unfortunately I had bad luck from one day to the next to have him sick. We lived with a difficult situation for two and a half weeks. They had to admit him. They couldn’t find out why and we never saw an improvement. We lived with our nerves on edge. An ugly situation. Only God knows why things happen. Now we are on our feet, stronger than ever to carry on“.

And there she goes, Angileri. With utmost integrity and dedicating goals to the old man, who celebrates them from above.