Buying land near the city in an amazing landscape forgotten by everyone due to the armed conflicts that surrounded it; seeing the land converted into pasture for cows and knowing that there are more possibilities for the life that inhabits the mountain to re-emerge; dreaming of building a house, building it with wood; buy that land to let the grass grow, so that the once forest can regenerate; plant some native trees such as oak, walnut and crown to help, in the coming decades, that land recover its memory and its biodiversity once again provide a feast. He Yataro projectof 1.3 hectares, located in the municipality of Choachí, near the hectic city of Bogotá, in Colombia, is just one of the many bets that take place in the Colombian countryside that seek for the owners of rural land to become true guardians of biodiversity.

After the pandemic confinement, Francisco Yemail and María Fernanda Gómez decided to go live in a more natural environment. But they soon realized that it was not enough to fulfill their dream of having a house in the country. Unlike other city generations who saw in this possibility a place to have a vacation property, they understood that the bet carried new responsibilities. “We took over this land in part to restore it. These were pastures with dairy cows; We take out the cows, build a house and let the forest be preserved. We are aligned with other initiatives of small civil society reserves that are not waiting for someone to preserve and reforest for them, but have begun to do so with the land they have, no matter if it is just a few meters,” explains Francisco Yemail, who In two years he has seen everything extraordinary that happens just by letting the vegetation pulse freely.

The architecture studio OPUS, in another city in Colombia, in Medellín, has accompanied others in these adventures of returning to the countryside with housing projects that generate new dialogues with nature and their environments. “In the municipality of El Retiro we built a small eco-hotel. It was a livestock territory that allocated only 18% to native vegetation. When we finished the project, we realized that 80% of the vegetation cover had been recovered. Ironically, it is possible to generate more diversity with responsible suburban development,” explains Carlos Betancur, one of the partners of the studio that is committed to ensuring that nature is at the center in all its designs. “We have to enter into a new pedagogy with clients. I am an owner, but I am also a guardian and I have a responsibility. Just as society allows me to have an area for my enjoyment, what are the responsibilities I assume to protect that land.”

In Yátaro, Francisco and María Fernanda have opted for passive and active restoration. The passive is simply letting the forest reproduce. “Nature is very grateful, we left the lot alone, we made a garden, an edible forest with fruit trees and the rest what we have done is let it restore itself.”

After this experiment, in a recent visit by biodiversity expert Mateo Hernández Schmidt, 220 species of vascular plants were found growing on the land. “Over time, almost 300 species can surely be recorded. A surprising biodiversity for the relatively small area of ​​the farm. All these species together now have the opportunity to grow and interweave to form a continuous native forest, well connected to the ecosystems of the region and home to a large number of plants and animals typical of the place,” explains the expert in his report.

Active restoration, for its part, involves planting some endemic species of the place such as alder or rosemary pine and taking care of them. A more complex task than it sounds, because the challenge is not to plant 5,000 trees, as was the initial objective in Yátaro, but to ensure that those trees that come from a nursery do manage to survive.

“Letting the earth do its work, recovering the native vegetation and, above all, seeing its beauty is something that is fundamental because our challenge as a country is not so much to stop polluting as it is to stop deforestation. At OPUS, we always think when we design projects how we start from native vegetation, how we make the client choose it. This aesthetic discourse has an ethic, there are prefigured models of beauty that we have to change because bringing in foreign vegetation has an effect on ecological connectivity,” explains Carlos David Montoya, another of the partners of the architecture studio, who remembers the experiment that the artist Roberto Burle Marx did in Brazil: “This naturalist took the plants from the forests of his country to place them in urban contexts, giving another value to that vegetation that was considered weeds, bushes, which was eliminated and that now, after “Their efforts to reconfigure taste are what is understood as tropical vegetation, which is chosen by many for their homes.”

In Yátaro, caring for the forest has already had a visible and recordable effect on diversity. Armadillos, the cusumbo or coati, weasels, crawling birds that are difficult to see, and even a borugo, a mammal that was known to inhabit the region, but had not been seen in years. “There are two fashionable themes regarding these restoration projects. The first is to sequester carbon with reforestation, a market where there is a lot of money. But behind this there is one that at Yátaro seems more integral to us: the care of diversity. There is no point in capturing carbon if there is no biodiversity. Without biodiversity, the planet as a system does not function,” concludes Yemail who, with her house rooted in the bushes, aspires to continue letting life expand.