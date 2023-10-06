The names of the potential lineup of protagonists following Fantagoat’s suggestions, in view of the new round of the championship

Samuele Mandarò

Between the European competitions and the national team break, there is a fantasy football game to respect and win. To deploy the best possible lineup we rely on the Fantagoat algorithm, which by evaluating 7000 data points per player per match, is able to help even the most desperate fantasy coaches. In this article you will find the best 11 to field, but we will exclude the top, those players who line up every matchday; instead we will focus on the less obvious names in terms of quality-price, players to also take in the Gazzetta Fantasy Championship without using up all the credits.

goalkeepers — Excluding the usual Szczesny, Sommer and Maignan, the best goalkeeper to field for this day is Montipò (Deployability 6.4), who will play away from home against Frosinone. A match not to be underestimated, as Frosinone is eighth in terms of xG, i.e. expected goals according to opportunities created, but Montipò has been one of the best goalkeepers so far. It is no coincidence that he is second in goals avoided according to the psxG-GA calculation (which is based on the dangerousness of the shots received) and the third goalkeeper in save percentage.

defenders — Our three-man defense relies first and foremost on Monterisi (6.1), a central defender from Frosinone who will face Verona who are last in terms of xG, and who have not found a goal in four consecutive games. The second defender selected is Calabria (6.1), who struggled a bit against Borussia and came off in the 69th minute, but against Genoa, a team that is only 19th in expected goals, can find more balance. After the goal scored against Real Madrid, we still rely on Ostigard (6.2), despite a complicated match like the one against Fiorentina: Napoli, however, will have an extra day of rest and Fiorentina comes from a clear overperformance of 8.1 goals compared to the expected goals, it will be difficult to maintain such high numbers. It is therefore reasonable to expect a more controlled match for Napoli’s defenders.

midfielders — We then deploy a four-man midfield, looking for good grades but above all bonuses. Goals and assists can also be searched from Oudin (6.5) against Sassuolo, a player who has so far found little space (only once as a starter), but has shown that he can be a real bonus holder, especially against Sassuolo, the third team in terms of number of xG conceded. Also not to be underestimated Pereyra (6.4): Udinese have already created a lot, 8.3 xG, but they only managed to score 4 goals, a little more precision is needed. We complete the department with Chukwueze (6.4)who according to the probable lineups will replace Pulisic in the championship, and with Bonaventure (6.4) also against Napoli. The Italian midfielder has already scored 3 goals and 2 assists, he is a real certainty for the fantasy coaches.

attackers — Our trident excludes tops, and also gives space to young people: inside Columbus (7.0) especially after the great goal against Sassuolo, especially next to a player like Colpani who has already totaled 1.3 xA, assists expected according to the opportunities created. The second attacker selected is Dia (6.9), who only played two games as a starter and scored just one goal, but last year he had incredible numbers, such as the 0.50 Goals/Shots on target: for every two shots on target made, Dia managed to score a goal. We find the last name on the bench, where he will sit at the start of the match El Shaarawy (6.7)but during the match he can be decisive as always: last year he scored 7 goals in just 1523 minutes.

These are just some recommended names, the others are within the Fantagoat algorithm, which you can find by clicking here.