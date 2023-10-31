













From Oshi no Ko to My Dress-Up Darling: The anime industry celebrates Halloween this way









Halloween arrived and the different anime studios also got festive. Below we leave you the most outstanding illustrations; a very nice focus on the main couple of Oshi no Ko:

Source: Doga Kobo

We also find Marin from My Dress-Up Darling: making a new witch cosplay:

Source: Square Enix

And some characters who trick-or-treat during the Halloween season, with their cute costumes and flirtatious ways of Souichirou Yamamoto:

The characters of My Hero Academia They took a break from the fatal battles of their world to celebrate Halloween:

Obviously, anime characters in chibi format could not be missing from My happy marriage:

We have the quintuplets:

The people of gundam wishes you a good Halloween:

What do you think of the new Halloween dimensions of our favorite anime characters?

These are the best Halloween nights in anime

Did you know that there are several iconic Halloween nights in anime? We tell you about the most interesting ones, although in each of them unkind events happen for humans and put our heroes in trouble.

One of the most interesting is the one that happens in Shibuya Jujutsu Kaisen; the Pandemonium parade in xxx Holic. There is also that of Nurarihyon no Mago when there is a kind of invasion of Tokyo, similar to the “Shibuya Incident”.

