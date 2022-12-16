The sleeve It is a very important edge of Japanese culture, and many factors intervene to talk about it, from the creation of the support itself to the technique and theme that is chosen. However, sometimes we forget that, even if it seems naive, in addition to talking about manga itself, we must talk about those exponents who do it, these are the mangakas, and it should be noted that among them there are also what we could call the “best” .

Pointing to the best is a bit absurd, in a matter of exposing a work, there are aspects that definitely cannot enter into a simple ranking. But, there are macro issues that we can bring up to show that some mangaka can be named the best for bringing specific nuances to manga culture —regardless of gender, to name a few.

osamu tezuka

Source: Tezuka Productions

Thus, the best mangakas start from a germ that, in principle, managed to expand and position the manga more than as a simple comic, since it introduced an important critique for the particular —Japanese— and general —world society, after the world wars—.

One of the first great exponents is Osamu Tezuka who began to give an evident account of the feeling that permeated the nation and the foundations with which it would be built over time until now. That is why his Astro Boy is one of the works that defined the manga after being transported to different parts of the world.

His manga not only provided criticism and somewhat provided a landscape of the feelings, expectations, and moods of the Japanese people after the war, but it completely introduced him to a new space that was slowly also it changed the essence of what would be the manga and later the anime.

astro boy It is the work par excellence for which we recognize Tezuka. His manga was first published in 1952, and his anime was released in 1963. It permeated society so much that we can even find multiple poems that continue to analyze issues of its proposal, as the poet Takako Arai mentions in one of her most heartbreaking poems. [Un montón, un montón]:

“Tsutomu and Isamu—

They were popular names among boys back then.

But we weren’t even paying attention when

One of Osamu’s creations, our number one author,

He crossed the sea and changed

His name to Astro…”.

Osamu Tezuka is the beginning of the true expansion of the manga, presented in a deep, critical and very serious way to the world.

Inio Asano

Source: Weekly Young Sunday

Leaving aside the beginnings, and now thinking mostly about the most contemporary issues that concern us, one of the best mangakas of this century is undoubtedly Inio Asano.

It’s not just the amazing quality of his technique, it’s not even just the depth and precision with which he generates a disturbing and painful story down to its innermost bowels, but rather, it’s How do you manage to do it by combining both?

For example, Oyasumi Pun Pun It is a work that consists of 13 volumes and began to be published in 2007. It has a neat drawing that is not naive, much less when it uses a different resource with the protagonist’s face.

In addition to changing perceptions through his technique, the story is dense and falls into what we know as a “series of life stories”, in this way, the heaviness of the narrative provides a very tragic realistic picture of society in general.

Hiromu Arakawa

Another of the greatest successes of this century is Hiromi Arakawa who is best known for her work Full Metal Alchemist which has several adaptations to anime and live action movies.

The narrative of his work is quite memorable because it seems like a very simple and even childish approach. Nevertheless, we will quickly process the complex issues that are exposed in the plot —from issues such as the acceptance of death, to genocide and ideas of the order of the world.

Hiromi Arakawa is one of the best mangakas because in addition to the topics discussed, it generates a universe governed by the equivalent exchange that is governed in the material, but that also expands to less material issues than the alchemical ones. However, it should be mentioned that the latter will be more subtle and symbolic.

The equivalent exchange will really manage to maintain itself and orchestrate the story as such, without distorting along the way, It’s definitely not simple in the kind of narrative that Arakawa generated, because it’s complex on many levels. Full Metal Alchemist It began serialization in 2001, was collected in 27 volumes, and the first anime adaptation came out in 2003.

CLAMP

The mangaka quartet —which was initially a very broad collective— built a complex universe that has different superimposed time lines, everything is interconnected.

Source: Shōnen Magazine

Of Tsubasa: Reservoir Chronicle a chobbits we can find the intense or delicate vertebrae that unite the narratives and that, due to a very small imbalance, are capable of implying unstoppable chaos —an issue that happens and generates the plot of Holic as the origin of everything.

The mastery with which they develop the temporal-spatial lines is amazing and exaggeratedly careful. You won’t find loose ends in a world where every detail could fill in or put pressure on anything else. Even the smallest or least “complicated” work by CLAMP is an important part of his Universe.

In addition to the vast space-time question, we have the characters that “repeat” themselves in the worlds, through which various philosophies are proposed, in addition to evidencing the diversity and focus in regard to the largest energies. that dominate a Universe that as humanity, we barely know.

On the other hand also They are mangakas who suggest many interpretations for their works and build very free characters that lack stereotypes. So from a social perspective they also have a kind of very special destructuring proposal.

naoki urasawa

Source: Madhouse

Well, we start with Osamu Tezuka and we believe that we can close with one of his “heirs” -to mention it in some way-. Naoki Urasawa is one of the best contemporary mangakas and is influenced by the author of astro boy. In his works he takes up political contexts and orchestrates an extraordinary dehumanization of the characters.

One of his most recognized manga is Monsterin which through the crude, slow and precise narrative he manages to create an incomparable atmosphere that evokes the sensation of not only reading a story, but of transgressing an impressive world that is shown with a realism that we can simply understand: it “belongs” to our world.

The topics are outrageously difficult and the way that a tapestry of the precise and firm decadence of a protagonist unfoldshas an impressive and unmatched mastery.

Monster It is considered a psychological thriller that presents various circumstances of mysteries and murders that leave viewers thinking about the morality of the different decision-making. Urusawa’s work bequeaths a crisis to rethink the way we live in the world.

Source: CLAMP

The best mangaka

Each of the selected mangakas brings something special to manga culture. They don’t just have a long, action-packed story that holds the attention, but propose critiques—from political to moral, philosophical, or sentimental questions—that they allow the manga to be completely a cultural product of indisputable benefit.

It is thanks to them that the prestige of the manga industry was forged and is maintained. However, of course there are more manga artists who contribute and innovate, although for now, those presented here have very balanced issues to show, from the perspective of narrative, aesthetic contribution and ideological.

