Sabookh Syed was surprised by her sister’s call on the way to Islamabad. He was returning from a long day’s work in Peshawar, where the umpteenth car bomb had exploded. It was him May 2, 2011.. “We have heard some loud explosions, something important is happening in Abbottabad”her sister told her in a scared voice. The news caused him a great surprise because this quiet mid-mountain town located at the foothills of the Kakul Mountains, which is where Syed, a reporter specializing in jihadism, was born, had never suffered the scourge of terror and was home to one of the main academies military of the country.

He lay down uneasily, it did not occur to him that while 23 members of the American special forces rested, a translator and a dog were about to kill the man who for a decade had outwitted the most powerful Army in the world. He slept until the phone rang again. This time it was his boss, Hamid Mir, who informed him that Barack Obama had just announced the death of Osama bin Laden and he had to rush off to Abbottabad.

Sabookkh was a young reporter for the Geo channel, one of the most important in the country, and he was one of the first to plant the camera in front of the three-story white building in which Osama lived with his family for six years.. He flew down the road that connects the capital with his hometown, a route that citizens of the capital take on weekends to get away and breathe fresh air. “I couldn’t believe it, Bin Laden was hiding just a ten minute walk from my house,” Sabookh recalls excitedly on the other end of the phone.

A decade later nobody doubts it, but It has not been clarified how the world’s most wanted terrorist took refuge for so long at the gates of a military base. “He may have had the complicity of our military and intelligence services or he may have chosen him because he was sure that no one would look for him there,” thinks the journalist.

His last visit to Abbottabad was just a fortnight ago And, as the rest of the world remembers the 10th anniversary of Osama’s death, in the population «they don’t want to be remembered with those jokes that renamed them ‘Osamabad’ or ‘Osama Bin Town’. They want to continue to have a place famous for its tranquility on the route to eight miles. What worries now is the pandemic.

The Pakistani authorities wanted to turn the page as soon as possible and in 2012 they demolished the Bin Laden family complex so that it would not become a sanctuary for his followers. Since then wild weed and marijuana have grown on the plot and now it’s a cricket ground for the neighborhood kids. This attempt to close this controversial chapter in Pakistani history, however, was clouded in 2019 by Prime Minister Imran Khan, a former national cricket star, who awarded Osama “martyr” status in a speech.

Opaque organization



«Osama’s death did not mean the disappearance of Al-Qaida, but since then he has not regained the capacity for influence that he had during his leadership. Al Zawahiri, his successor, is keeping this terrorist organization alive, but he has not been able to deliver a great impact, “says Luis de la Corte, professor at the Autonomous University of Madrid. Sabookh also considers that “ending Osama was a real blow to the morale of the jihadist groups because he was very charismatic and his messages were highly respected.”

Since his death, no leader has emerged with his capacity for attraction and sOnly Caliph Abu Baker Al Bagdadi, leader of the jihadist group Islamic State (IS), an Al-Qaida spin-off, has had the ability to dispute his leadership in the global jihad.

Everything that surrounds the organization is opaque, but from centers of strategic studies such as The Soufan Center they affirm that could have between 30,000 and 40,000 fighters in the different branches it has in Afghanistan, the Indian subcontinent, Syria, Yemen, East Africa and the Sahel. To the loss of Osama, in recent years have been added those of his son Hamza and that of Abu Muhamad Al Masri, number two.

Ten years have passed since Obama addressed the nation to say: “I can announce that the United States has carried out an operation in which Osama Bin Laden has been killed.” Nine years, seven months and 25 days after the 9/11 attacks, the Americans took their revenge, but this did not arrive in Afghanistan, a country that they invaded in 2001, nor in Iraq, invaded in 2003. They found revenge at the gates of one of the main military bases in Pakistan, an allied country in which George Bush baptized as “War on terror”, and only a ten minute walk from the home of then young reporter Sabookh Syed.