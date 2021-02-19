Of the opulence of black gold in the series Dallas, once global television hit, to disaster in the winter storm of 2021.

Millions of people lack light or heating in the energy flagged state. Freezing to death, and not just a metaphor, in one of the richest places. There are fatalities.

Texas today represents for many the collapse of the United States, according to the expression coined by journalist George Packer. Meteorology, in one of the climate change denier territories, emerges as another symptom of the weakness or fall of the American empire.

Although the issue has not emerged overnight, Trumpism has caused its accentuation with its deregulations and its desire for economic expansion without control.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected and caused more deaths – already close to half a million – than in any other corner of the world, in large part due to the disregard for science in favor of conspiracy theories. Life expectancy fell in 2020, from 79 to 78 years, due to the impact of the covid.

A bad international image that is overcome by the insurgency promoted by President Donald Trump in his attempt to cling to power by imitating Chavista Venezuela.

A line of people wait to load gas tanks to heat their homes in Houston, Texas, on Wednesday. Photo: AP

Texas energy failure, in a moment of urgency, is the latest disaster.

The impact of the cold still continues and extends eastward with at least 40 deaths nationwide. It is being felt in a wide swath of the country, more than 100 million affected.

No electricity or drinking water

But nowhere does darkness reign like Texas. Without electricity to run water treatment plants, residents in cities like Houston, San Antonio, Austin, or Arlington They were ordered to spend as little as possible and to boil it before human consumption. This measure affects about seven million citizens, a quarter of the population of the state, the second most populous in the United States.

There were houses without drinking water but their rooms were flooded when the pipes burst.

People they were running out of provisions to eat. Fresh produce spoiled without refrigerators. Store shelves emptied faster than supply allowed in the face of distribution problems. Many establishments had to close due to lack of electricity.

New misery and “fake news”

This new kind of misery in Texas has been compounded by attempts to profit from spreading falsehoods.

Governor Gregg Abbott, well financed by the oil companies and a fervent Trump player, took the opportunity to lash out at renewable energy.

He blamed everything on the failure of the supply from the solar panels and wind turbines, which have frozen. “This shows us that fossil fuel is necessary for Texas and other states,” he told the cameras. Abbott’s voice was one of the most relevant in a chorus of conservatives who have politicized the thermometer to cry out against the green plan that President Biden intends to develop.

A power station, covered in snow in Waco, Texas, this Thursday. Photo: AFP

In all cases they obviated that the main stumbling block is that freezing temperatures disrupted natural gas production, which represents the greatest contribution to the power supply.

On the Fox network, the information was given with the label that read “the failure of green energy” and on social networks they made fun of its unreliability. They illustrated it with a photograph in which it was said that “today in Texas” a helicopter, “with fossil fuel, pours hot water to recover a turbine.”

There was a mistake: the photo is from Sweden, taken in 2016.

Political controversy

“Governor Abbott needs to stop pointing fingers on television and help citizens,” responded legislator Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of the architects of the call. green new deal (“new green deal”). “After this, you have to read a book about power supply in your own state,” he added.

A route near Austin. Texas in the storm this Thursday. Photo: BLOOMERG

Although Texas is one of the most developed states in solar or wind energy, its total contribution is below 20%. The rest corresponds to fossil or nuclear energy, which have suffered freezing.

Beyond the self-serving lie, the experts stressed that the leaders of Texas, one of the few states that have an independent energy network, a circumstance that now complicates aid from other places, despised the impact of climate change.

This has meant that your network has never been protected against increasingly severe and frequent phenomena. They preferred to prioritize cheap energy over reliable service.

By Francesc Peirón, La Vanguardia correspondent in New York

CB