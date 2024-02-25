At the end of an extraordinary summit held on Saturday, February 24, the heads of state of ECOWAS decided to lift part of the sanctions against Niger, according to the President of the Commission of the regional organization stated in Abuja.

ECOWAS “has decided to lift with immediate effect” the most severe sanctions imposed on Niger after a military regime seized power in Niamey and overthrew elected president Mohamed Bazoum last July, as announced by ECOWAS president Omar Alieu Touray.

The opening of Niger's borders and airspace will be authorized, as will financial transactions between ECOWAS countries and Niger, and its state assets will be unfrozen, “for humanitarian reasons,” he added.

“Individual and political sanctions remain in force,” he added, without giving further details.

The ECOWAS President also called for the “immediate release” of the deposed president of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum, held with his wife by the military regime for seven months. However, it is not the first time he has requested it.

“We must review our approach”

The regional organization convened a new extraordinary summit on Saturday to discuss “politics, peace and security in the Republic of Niger”, as announced the day before in a statement, as well as “recent events in the region”.

“We must review our approach to restoring constitutional order in four of our member countries,” Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who holds the ECOWAS presidency, said in his introduction, referring to Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger and Guinea.

These sanctions have hit Niger hard, a country where the extreme poverty rate exceeds 40%, according to the World Bank.

ECOWAS initially threatened the new regime in Niamey with military intervention, but then backed down.

At the same time, Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso, which have turned their backs on France and moved closer to Russia, have formed an Alliance of Sahel States (AES) and announced in January their intention to leave ECOWAS.

Attendees of the 64th session of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), held in Abuja on December 10, 2023. © Kola Suleiman / AFP

In mid-February, the head of Niger's military regime, General Abdourahamane Tiani, spoke of the possible creation of a common currency with Burkina Faso and Mali, as a “way out” of “colonization.”

The announcement of the withdrawal of Burkina Faso, Niger and Mali from ECOWAS worries hundreds of thousands of nationals of these countries, individuals and traders, among other things because ECOWAS guarantees citizens of the 15 member countries visa exemption for travel and the right to settle freely in member countries to work or reside.

“Reconciliation”

ECOWAS members last met on February 9, when they called for “reconciliation” with the military regimes in Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso, and urged them to remain in the regional bloc.

ECOWAS is also being tested by the political crisis in Senegal, since the postponement of the presidential elections by the head of state, Macky Sall, but this issue was not mentioned on Saturday.

The Senegalese president, who did not attend the previous summit, is present this time, two days after announcing that he would end his term when it expires on April 2, but without setting a new date for the presidential elections.

The elections were initially due to be held on February 25, but President Macky Sall postponed them to early February, plunging Senegal into one of the worst political crises in its post-independence history and causing great unrest within the ranks of ECOWAS. .

With AFP

Adapted from its French original