Poker is the most widespread and loved card discipline in the world, and its variants, from Texas Hold’em to Omaha, attract an ever-increasing number of amateurs, but also real tournament professionals.

To stimulate the vitality of the game, already widely present in traditional clubs and poker rooms, has been, year after year, the technology, above all behind the impulse of the increase in forms of entertainment via web.

The major international software houses and, above all, the legal operators of remote gaming, have in fact begun to devote themselves with increasing frequency to online pokermodulating the offer in the wake of the traditional game, but declining it on the basis of new potential for interactivity and inclusion generated by the Internet.

The numbers of success

The data in Italy, from 2009 to this part, are revealing of this success, and the closure of the physical cinemas represented only a driving force with respect to a trend that still generates dizzying numbers, from the data of the collection to those of the expenditure. In fact, only in October 2022 8.5 million were spent on tournaments alone, against a collection of 104 million, and a total winnings of over 96 million.

Sharing the pot of autumn takings were PokerStars, Sisal and Eplay 24 but, among the best poker sites that can be found, at least according to these estimates, there are also Gbo Italy, Snai Tech, 888 Italia, Eurobet Italia and Admiral sport. These remote legal operators alternate on the podium of the ADM dealers most frequented by Italian poker players, but the panorama of the sector is always in flux, as mentioned above thanks above all to the avant-garde of software houses and new technologies.

From tournaments to live poker: the interactive green table

In addition to the traditional “cash” game, the scene is dominated by scheduled tournaments with prize pools, as well as the so-called Sit & Go Twisters, open to three players and also accessible by downloading a game software from the platforms of some of the major online casinos.

To the browser version, therefore, are added special features and captivating graphics, ever closer to the experience in the dining room.

However, scheduled tournaments are the main characters, which bring the game closer to a real event with an unlimited number of participants and high monthly prize pools.

The most advanced formula of the “tournament”, however, is the one present in the “live” modea type of offer also available for individual customers.

The peculiarity of live poker is given by the possibility to choose and challenge real dealers, or people in flesh and blood, betting their chips just as if you were playing in the hall of a land-based casino.

Moreover, some legal operators specialized in the poker offer, like, above all, PokerStars, sponsor real live events such as the European Poker Tour or the Brazilian Series of Poker, known as BSOP, while others, like Sisal, even offer a school to learn the rules or strategies of the green table, both for newbies and for more experienced poker players. On Assopoker, in addition to the Poker Club, which organizes several free freeroll tournaments, intended for members of the group, there is also the possibility of follow the World Series Of Poker in streamingas well as Twitch channels, 24/7 live and deferred, from PokerStars, 888Poker and PartyPoker.

Beyond Physical Reality: Poker in the Metaverse

The potential of technology applied to poker, as has already been widely tested successfully by the main remote operators, however, have exceeded all expectations and have begun to conquer the virtual reality of the Metaverse.

The first experiment comes from the Decentraland platform, which hosts “Ice Poker”, a poker room that bears the signature of Decentral Games and that, a few months after its launch, continues to maintain very high rates and access numbers. In a short time, 6,000 active users every day were reached, and a good 7.5 billion dollars in revenue.

In order to participate, patrons must be in possession of an NFT “pass” invitation, in the form of an authenticated digital certificate, which costs up to more than six thousand dollars. The winnings at the “Ice Poker” table can be converted into Ethereum, and therefore the game takes on a very real connotation.

An experience, that of the over 800 thousand patrons of the Decentraland casino, which was also taken up by other operators.

For example, from startup Poker Fi, whose Metaverse experiment gave users of the poker community the chance to be not just players, but even entrepreneursbuying land on which to build virtual rooms to always attract new players.