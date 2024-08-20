The Austrian writer Stefan Zweig and the French intellectual Romain Rolland met in 1910 and their friendship lasted until the former’s suicide in 1942. Over thirty years they exchanged more than 1,000 letters. Although they visited each other on several occasions, the correspondence played a very important role in a friendship that was characterized by common ideas and mutual honesty. Zweig wrote to Rolland at the age of 29, when his poems, translations and first stories had already made him somewhat famous in Austria and Germany. Rolland was 15 years older than him, and already famous in Europe for several works, including his novel cycle Jean Christophethe tenth volume of which was about to be completed in 1910. This ten-volume novel caused a sensation at the time. Zweig discovered it with admiration and arranged for it to be translated into German.

The beginning of this correspondence dates back to that happy period and took place during the years of the First World War. What was initially intended to be a literary friendship was transformed into an active and critical intellectual exchange on the war catastrophe and its implications. Both correspondents belonged to nations that, according to the dictates of politicians, should hate each other to death. But both refused to accept that war would have to separate the European peoples, and from their first letters in 1914, they planned how to spread – each as best they could – pacifist and reconciliatory ideas. Faced with the cruelty of events and the brutal propaganda that sowed hatred that incited death, the friends believed in a continent united by a supranational spirit, fueled by love for the great common culture. They maintained that the arts and humanism were the heritage of the true sons of Europe and that war could not bury it.

Rolland knew German and the Austrian was in love with the French language, which he mastered. They exchanged ideas in these languages.

The two writers were fortunate to be able to correspond during the war. Rolland, living in neutral Switzerland and working for the International Red Cross in Geneva, was able to receive letters from Vienna. And Zweig, who was serving in the rearguard, was allowed to write to him without too many obstacles. Rolland knew German, and the Austrian was a lover of French, which he mastered. In these languages ​​they exchanged ideas, which coincided in the main: although they could not stop the war as individuals, they at least wanted to contribute to making it more bearable “spiritually”, so they undertook the task of reminding the public of how much united the warring nations.

In these letters, very well translated (those from German by Aníbal Campos and those from French by Núria Molines), the ideas of two lucid intellectuals are palpitating. Both suffered isolation and the incomprehension of their compatriots, belligerent and uncouth. But they always had each other beyond the disputes. They were idealists, serious and moral, as their letters show, intense, fervent, and sometimes not free of controversy. That is why they were able to resist it.

Stefan Zweig and Romain Rolland

Edited, translated and annotated by José Aníbal Campos and Núria Molines

Cliff, 2024

512 pages. 26 euros

