Winter in the Northern Hemisphere begins this Friday (22), and in one year Ukraine's state of mind regarding the war waged against Russia has changed a lot.

In December 2022, on the eve of the first winter of the conflict (the war had started in February), Ukraine suffered from Russian bombings of its infrastructure, with the aim of leaving the invaded country without power during the coldest months of the year and force a surrender – which ended up not happening.

Ukrainian optimism for victory, despite the difficulties, was fueled by continued military aid from Western allies. Within a year, this support lost strength – which, combined with painful setbacks, such as the loss of Bakhmut and the well-below-than-expected results of the counteroffensive launched last European summer, makes the new Ukrainian winter seem much more sinister than the previous one.

The difference between the two moments can be illustrated by the visits of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the United States. In December last year, he was received and spoke at a joint session of the American Congress. The Republican opposition was already talking about stopping military aid to Ukraine, but at the time, this position was more timid within the party.

This month, Zelensky returned to the United States. He met again with President Joe Biden, but in the US Congress, he managed only closed-door meetings to request more support for Ukraine.

Biden has been unsuccessfully asking the US Congress to approve a supplemental package of US$106 billion, including US$61 billion for Ukraine and US$15 billion for Israel. Republicans resist the proposal because they want increased immigration control on the southern border of the United States.

Last Monday (18), the spokesman for the American National Security Council, John Kirby, said that a package to be released for Ukraine at the end of December will be the last if Congress does not approve additional funds.

Since the start of the Russian invasion, the US Legislature has approved $113 billion in defense, economic and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, of which $46.6 billion was direct military aid.

In addition to the American standoff, Ukraine recently lost military support from Poland and Slovakia, which cut off aid to Kiev. To make matters worse, last week Russia's friend Viktor Orbán's Hungary blocked a 50 billion euro European Union financial aid package for Ukraine.

Another setback is that the world's attention has turned to the new war in the Middle East, which began in October.

“Russia has had some successes in the diplomatic field, and this is a fact because some countries have started to think about who they should prioritize in their support, whether Ukraine or Israel,” said Zelensky at a press conference on Tuesday (19). “This definitely does not have a positive impact on Ukraine,” he added.

In the coldest months of the year, military actions become more difficult, and pessimism on the Ukrainian side increases because analysts project that, with a new Russian presidential election approaching, Vladimir Putin will want to increase the offensive to achieve more “deeds”. to sell in the election campaign that will be held in March.

“Peace will come when Russia achieves its goals,” declared the Russian president last week.

Richard Barrons, a retired British Army general, said in an interview with the Associated Press that Ukrainians “see what is happening in the American Congress and what happened in the European Union” and see a more hostile scenario.

“The reason Ukrainians are pessimistic is because now they feel that not only did they not do well [na guerra] this year, as you know the game is in the Russians’ favor,” he said.

Ukraine's great hope is that the dreamed-of F-16 fighters, promised by the West and which should only begin to be used in war in 2024, will finally help to level the confrontation in airspace. Norway, Denmark and the Netherlands have committed to sending F-16s to the Ukrainians, but the total number is still uncertain.

This week, Zelensky said that other plans for 2024 are to mobilize up to 500,000 more troops and produce 1 million drones for use in war. But as Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska told the BBC in an interview in early December, Ukraine will get nowhere without outside help.

“We really need help. To be clear, we cannot get tired of this situation, because if we do, we will die. And if the world gets tired, it will simply let us die,” he stated.