As the year 1977 drew to a close, his jailers pulled him out of his cell to board him on the plane that was to take him to France. After the coup, the torture, the prison, the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet commuted his sentence to banishment. Four decades later, Lucho Salas does not dwell on the abuse suffered, the bitterness of defeat, or the harsh experience of exile. It is the present that worries him: the fate of hundreds of young Chilean protesters who are in turn imprisoned for having risen up against a front “democracy”, against a worn-out neoliberal system. We meet him, along with other Chilean exiles, at the Maison de Amérique Latine in Paris, this Monday evening, where Désirée and Alain Frappier present their latest graphic novel, the time of the humble»(Steinkis editions), which recreates the atmosphere and the struggles of Popular Unity. With his comrades from the Association of Former Chilean Political Prisoners in France, on February 1, he set up a sponsorship collective for detainees in the social revolt in Chile. “The goal is to provide moral support to young people arrested in the demonstrations of last fall and winter, detained on a preventive basis pending trial”, exposes this activist, amazed at the state violence deployed in Chile to break this historic popular momentum.

Judicial harassment and political persecution against rebellious youth

Between October and December 2019, at the height of the uprising, the police had made 30,000 arrests; 2,500 protesters were prosecuted; a thousand complaints have been lodged by the state for “endangering internal security”, an accusation which incurs the defendants with very heavy prison sentences. “Most of them are very young, from working-class neighborhoods or shanty towns, from poor families who cannot afford legal fees. They are being prosecuted on the basis of biased testimonies gathered from police officers who infiltrated the demonstrations. For the government, they are ideal culprits: they do not belong to any political organization, they do not ‘have no relay, no protection’ , sighs the former political prisoner.

The indignation is all the stronger in front of this judicial harassment striking a rebellious youth that the power unleashed against the popular movement a repression of an incredible ferocity: 26 dead, 11,564 wounded, including 350 suffering from eye injuries, 1,500 complaints filed for torture, inhuman and degrading treatment in police stations, 809 proceedings against police officers for rape and sexual violence.

These serious human rights abuses were compiled in December 2019 in a UN report denouncing “Fundamentally repressive management” peaceful demonstrations by the police and deemed the detention of many protesters to be arbitrary.

“To this extraordinary creative force, bearer of a vision of great political clarity, which challenged neoliberalism at a very deep level, the State opposed savage repression, by shaking, blinding, mutilating, torturing, by violating. Pre-trial detention for these young demonstrators is akin to early punishment, political persecution to prevent the has resurgence of the popular movement ”, protests Julio Laks, also passed through the jails of Pinochet. In the fate reserved for the committed generation which fights the rags of the dictatorship and its economic model, the Chilean exiles in Paris distinguish a genealogy of repression. “I They seek to arouse fear, to stifle popular expression with terror, remarks Lucho Salas. This is exactly how our torturers proceeded. “R. M.