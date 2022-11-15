When he was just a kid, Mikel Arteta had fun playing soccer with Xabi Alonso on Ondarreta beach. The two would end up training as footballers at Antiguoko in San Sebastián, one of the great —although rather ignored— academies of Spanish football. They dreamed of playing for Real Sociedad, but life would end up leading them to succeed north of the Pyrenees. As a player, Xabi Alonso’s career was brilliant: Real Sociedad, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, 114 games with the Spanish team… As a coach, not so much: he led Real Sociedad B, Sanse, to the Second Division Division, but the following year it was relegated. On October 5, he was appointed coach of Bayer Leverkusen.

Arteta’s career as a player has not been as brilliant as that of his friend despite the fact that he signed for Barcelona at the age of 15, with whom he played for three years in the B team before being loaned to PSG in 2001. The French, who had not yet become nouveau riche, wanted him to stay but offered less money than Glasgow Rangers and Arteta crossed the English Channel for the first time to start a brilliant career in the British Isles that would end up leading him to the Premier: first to Everton (2005) and then to Arsenal (2011). But, despite his appreciated quality, he never made his debut in the Red’s first team, which at that time dominated world football at the hands of an exceptional and perhaps unrepeatable generation of midfielders.

They say that, when he retired in 2016, Mikel Arteta had three offers on the table: head Arsène Wenger’s player academy, who had been his coach at Arsenal; going to Tottenham with Mauricio Pochettino, with whom he had met as a player at PSG; or become Pep Guardiola’s second at City. And he chose Guardiola, one of his idols as a child and with whom he had coincided when he arrived at Barça B and Pep was already finishing his career in the first team. It only took three years in City’s technical team for Arsenal to call him up as a replacement for Unai Emery in December 2019. Seven months later, Arteta’s Arsenal eliminated Pep’s City in the FA Cup semifinals and then beat City Chelsea in the final. He was promoted to manager.

But not all were days of wine and roses. Arteta had found himself with an unmotivated squad and a locker room that was a minefield. He recovered Granit Xhaka, who had faced Emery and the Arsenal fans and when he arrived he was in talks to go to Hertha Berlin. He removed the highest paid player in the squad, Mesut Özil, from the team and left the second highest paid player, Aubameyang, on the substitute. From there, a team with more character and ambition began to take shape around Xhaka and hand in hand with new values ​​such as goalkeeper Ramsdale, defenders like Gabriel and Saliba, midfielders like Odegaard, Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka, one of the great England promises, and veterans like Gabriel Jesús, who has arrived this season and is experiencing a second youth at the Emirates.

Less than three years after beginning his career as head coach, Mikel Arteta has led Arsenal to a solid lead, five points clear of City with 14 games played by both teams. For the first time in many, many years, Arsenal are considered title contenders, although they are far from favourites. And for the first time since leaving the legendary Highbury in 2006 to settle at the Emirates, the Gunners begin to dream of becoming champions again, a pleasure they haven’t known since the 2003-04 season. They owe all this enthusiasm, above all, to a man who began to hit the ball on the beaches of Ondarreta and who is now beginning to dream of paradise as well.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook Y Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.