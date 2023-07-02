Dead oil, long live wind power. The North Sea, modest in size but gigantic in economic importance and which washes the coasts of rich Europe, is immersed in an accelerated transition towards its second energy life. Oil and gas, which in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s catapulted the already fertile economies of Denmark, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and – above all – Norway, have more history than present. Now, the future is not under the water, but on it: it runs to the sound of the wind. And on the success they have in this unprecedented commitment depends, to a large extent, the luck of the Twenty-seven to achieve their goals of decarbonization and energy autonomy.

Whatever the backers of oil and gas, led by the companies whose business still depends on exploration and production, say, these fuels will be more fossil than ever, much sooner than many can—or want—to imagine. The world of energy is changing by leaps and bounds, larger if possible since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has exposed in all its starkness the risks of depending on resources over which Europe has no control. And Denmark, a small —barely six million inhabitants (little more than the Valencian Community) and less than 43,000 square kilometers (little more than Extremadura)— and prosperous country —67,000 euros per capita income, more than triple that of Spain—, has become an exceptional witness to this accelerated turn and no return. From black to green. From the past to the future.

A jack-up ship, designed to be able to transport blades and wind turbines, docked in the port of Esbjerg (Denmark). On the left, one of these structures. Ignacio Fariza

“We want to be a great source of green electricity for the whole of Europe”, assessed Dan Jørgensen, then Danish Energy Minister, in the early stages of the crisis opened by Vladimir Putin. Just two decades after the inauguration of its first offshore wind farm, then a rarity, the nation that leads, along with its neighbors Sweden and Norway, in citizen awareness of the climate issue —in polls, global warming appears recurrently at the top of citizen concerns—is clear that the time has come to take a step forward. Not only does it serve to green its own generation matrix: the ultimate goal is to be the great battery of the EU, a status that can only be rivaled by the Iberian peninsula, blessed by the sun.

The Danish plans are of a magnitude that is difficult to imagine from the Spanish perspective, where the orography —very deep waters a short distance from the coast— prevents the fixing of mills on the seabed. Here, this problem does not exist: in the North Sea the depth is small and the gusts of wind are powerful and prolonged. The perfect breeding ground for the flourishing of a technology that has not yet reached its maturity but is already yielding more than remarkable productions. And that, above all, it is still at the dawn of what will be: the country’s roadmap involves tripling the installed capacity by 2030.

By the end of this decade, offshore wind generation will already exceed the demand for electricity by 40%, which will already be fully renewable. The surplus will be sold to the rest of Europe: a step away from Germany —by far, the largest consumer of the Twenty-seven—, from the Netherlands and from Belgium, the possibilities to throw a cape on its partners and to do business with all that surplus they are simply huge. In 2050, wind turbines in the North Sea will reach their peak, not only in Denmark: the eight EU countries with access to it, along with the United Kingdom, will have 300 gigawatts (GW) installed, enough to cover the needs of —attention — 300 million homes.

More information

Although grey, nondescript and far from any aesthetic concession, the port of Esbjerg, three hours by train to the west of Copenhagen, is one of the best possible pictures of the energy and economic paradigm shift that the continent is witnessing. Its docks, dedicated to fishing since time immemorial, later came to be dominated by the auxiliary ships of the oil and gas platforms. Today —as EL PAÍS was able to verify this week, in a visit organized by the European Commission— the transfer is completely different: what the vast majority of ships transport is material for the dozens of wind structures under construction a few kilometers offshore.

A few meters from the docks, dozens of blades and wind turbines lie on the ground, ready to be installed. And a little further inland, there are huge warehouses and workplaces of a good number of companies closely linked to offshore wind. There are the generator manufacturers Vestas (Danish) and Siemens Gamesa (of Spanish origin, although today in German hands); engineering firm Semco Maritime, a name historically linked to crude but now seeing more business in this nascent industry; or the largest Scandinavian electric company, the Swedish state Vattenfall. All of them are aware of the size of the pie that is about to be cut in the coming years. And no one wants to leave the party without their piece.

Windmill blades, ready for installation in the. Ignacio Fariza

Paul Erik Jacobsen, already in his sixties, stocky, with blue eyes and a sailor face, had to leave his job at Maersk Oil (today TotalEnergies) a little over five years ago, when the Danish fossil sector had already begun its inexorable decline. Great connoisseur of the port of Esbjerg and its ins and outs, he found his place on the other side of the increasingly porous barrier between the fossil and the renewable. “For me, it means working on something with a future”, he slides with the background echo of the gigantic industrial warehouse in which he is now the boss. His job conversion is by no means unique: if half a century ago it was fishermen who retrained to be able to work in the then dazzling oil industry, today it is the employees of that who transition from dirty to clean energy. It is the blue-collar version of a trend that has also been taking place for years among the great engineers of the energy world.

All energy sources are insufficient for what Europe will need in the coming years. The combined whirlwind of the climate emergency and the Russian invasion of Ukraine is making it clear that the Old Continent needs to transition, at full speed, to a completely different energy matrix from the one in force since the beginning of time: emission-free and alien to the always turbulent international geopolitical panorama.

Natural gas and, above all, coal will have to rapidly exit the electricity matrix to reduce the still heavy burden of emissions. The car park of the Twenty-seven will soon go to batteries: in 2035 it will no longer be possible to sell combustion cars. All processes that can be electrified will stop digesting calories to swallow electrons. And, as much as efficiency and the decoupling between economic growth and energy consumption may mitigate this trend, the continent will need many more terawatt hours to meet its needs. The exit to this apparent labyrinth is in the sun of the Iberian Peninsula and in the wind of the North Sea.

Denmark looks ahead to the future with two energy islands The entire plan to feed energy to the Old Continent from the North Sea has a powerful futuristic aftertaste. That aroma, however, takes on a special aspect at one point: that of the creation of energetic islands. Discreetly, in the midst of a pandemic, when the virus monopolized the world’s attention, the Danish Parliament approved the creation of two energy islands from which to evacuate the energy generated by offshore wind farms. It was almost Bulgarian, with less than half a dozen votes against out of a total of 179: there are issues of State here, and this is one of them. If nothing goes wrong, both energy settlements will become a reality at the end of this decade. See also UAE sends aid plane to Ukraine to support humanitarian relief for refugees and displaced people The first of them will be located on the natural island of Bornholm (40,000 inhabitants), in the Baltic Sea, and will allow all the production of the wind turbines to be efficiently output to the rest of Denmark and, also, to the German coasts. washed by those waters. The second is even more ambitious: it is about creating an artificial island out of nothing, about 100 kilometers west of the Jutland peninsula, in the middle of the North Sea. The design of the latter is still unknown, but sources close to the project suggest that it will most likely be built in the image and likeness of current oil platforms: a lot of metal and pragmatism above all else. “It will not be made of fine sand: its objective will be to transport energy efficiently,” they point out. In the short term, both islands will centralize the hundreds of kilometers of cable from the offshore wind farms to then evacuate it in a single line to its destination. In the long run, as early as the 2030s, they should even house electrolyzers to generate green hydrogen and green fuels on-site. “Its logic lies, above all, in reducing the distance between the wind turbines and the Danish coast,” Hanne Storm Edlefsen, vice president of the manager of the Danish electricity grid, Energinet, 100% publicly owned, told EL PAÍS. “The further away they are and the more installed power there is, the more sense it makes. The idea fits perfectly with our ambition to turn Denmark into one of the great energy hubs of Europe: we have a lot of wind, and that will allow us to generate very cheap electricity.” Although pioneers, the Danish will not be the only energy islands in Europe. Germany – which is participating in the financing of the project of its northern neighbor, knowing that it will be one of its main beneficiaries – also has plans in the same direction. Same as the Netherlands and Belgium. The goal, they say, would be to chain all of them with a network of cables that would operate as a kind of parallel interconnection hundreds of kilometers from the coast and that would facilitate —much— the bidirectional transfer of electrons. “The more interconnected we are, the better for everyone: lower prices consumers will pay and more renewable generation we can integrate”, concludes Edlefsen. Spain and Portugal, two countries eternally disconnected from the rest of the continent on the energy level, know it well —for the worse.

Follow all the information of Economy and Business in Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter

Five Days agenda The most important economic appointments of the day, with the keys and the context to understand their scope. RECEIVE IT IN YOUR MAIL