Jammu: If you are planning to visit Mata Vaishno Devi during Navratri, then there is good news for you. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board is opening the facility of horse and puppet for the devotees from October 15. Before Navratri this year, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board is going to re-introduce horse and pithu facility for pilgrims from all over the country.

Significantly, due to Karona infection, this service was stopped in March this year. With this, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board will allow 7000 devotees to visit the mother daily in Navratras. Till now the figure was 5000 devotees.

At the same time, the board claims that no steps will be taken in the steps taken by the board to prevent corona infection. All pilgrims coming from outside the state will have to bring their own negative test. Rapid antigen test of any devotee can be done at any place during the journey.

Seeing the convenience of the passengers before this, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board started helicopter service, ropeway service and battery car service. With this, the Shrine Board had already opened all the rooms for the stay of the passengers located in Ardhkumari and Bhavan. Now with the introduction of horse and pithu facility from October 15, this journey will become easier for the passengers.

