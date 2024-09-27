State Duma Speaker Volodin spoke about the laws that come into force on October 1

In October, laws will come into force to increase the salary taken into account when calculating the pensions of military retirees, as well as to index the salaries of employees of federal institutions. State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin announced these changes in the lives of Russians.

Military pensions and public sector salaries will be indexed

As Volodin noted, thanks to the change in the calculation system, military pensions will be indexed by 5.1 percent.

This measure will affect about 2.8 million people. Fulfilling social obligations is an absolute priority of the state Vyacheslav Volodin Speaker of the State Duma

In addition, salaries will increase by 5.1 percent for employees of federal government agencies, including health workers, teachers, scientists, as well as civilian personnel of law enforcement agencies.

Earlier, Svetlana Bessarab, a member of the State Duma Committee on Labor, Social Policy and Veterans Affairs, spoke about increasing pensions for military pensioners from October 1. She also recalled that from February 1, almost all social payments, benefits, maternity (family) capital, maternity benefits, disability benefits, and payments for children were increased by 7.5 percent, the percentage of inflation.

The law on control over the activities of paying agents comes into force

On October 1, the law on control over the activities of paying agents comes into force, Volodin said.

Through payment agents, citizens pay for utilities, mobile communications and much more. Previously, this area was not fully regulated, which created a threat to the transparency of operations Vyacheslav Volodin Speaker of the State Duma

He clarified that the rule coming into force will correct the situation. The law is aimed at protecting the rights of citizens, the parliamentarian emphasized.

In addition, a new law is being introduced that will allow legal entities and individual entrepreneurs who fall into a high-risk group of suspicious transactions of the Bank of Russia to apply for a review of the degree of this risk.

In June, Russia began to think about the issue of insuring money in citizens’ electronic wallets. Prior to this, Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank (CB) Olga Polyakova announced increasing cases where payment agents illegally use clients’ personal data and use them to open electronic wallets.

A number of other laws come into force on October 1

Also, from October 1, Roskomnadzor will directly block copies of pirated sites, and search engines will have to stop issuing links to them.

New public procurement standards come into force: the rules for participation in them for legal entities and the procedure for considering complaints are being clarified.

A new law is being introduced to protect the interests of clients of insurance companies purchasing investment and savings life insurance policies. In addition, Russians are expanding their ability to access information from the automated insurance information system (AIS). Citizens will be able to receive it free of charge electronically and on paper, but no more than twice a year.

The Russian National Guard will receive its own information systems for managing the circulation of weapons, security activities, and monitoring the safety of fuel and energy industry facilities.

Volodin announced the introduction of bills to combat illegal migration

Draft laws on combating illegal migration will be submitted to the State Duma on October 1, Volodin said. On this date, five bills developed by the State Duma Commission on Migration Policy will be introduced at once.

It is known that among the initiatives being introduced is the tightening of responsibility for organizing illegal migration, as well as for the commission of offenses by illegal migrants. In addition, among the initiatives being introduced is the introduction of extrajudicial blocking of sites with information and advice on legalization for illegal immigrants.