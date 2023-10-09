Ocon heroic

The 7th place in the race a good placement in the points can generally be considered, even more so for those teams that are particularly struggling in the fight for the podium. In the case of Esteban Oconthis final position takes on the value of a real undertaking completed in Qatar GP. The Frenchman from Alpine, in addition to having moved up one position from the starting grid, in fact crossed the finish line just outside the top-5 after a very tough test from a physical point of view.

Feeling unwell for almost the entire race

As happened to several pilots, the high temperatures of Lusail had direct repercussions on the health of the participants, some of them fainting after the race or even forced to withdraw voluntarily due to not feeling well, as in the case of Logan Sargeant. Ocon paid dearly for the extreme heat in Qatar on lap 15, vomiting more than 40 laps from the end but still managing to bring the car into the points: “A tough and physically difficult race for all of us – declared #31 – in the end seventh place, and six points up for grabs, it was a great result for us. We made a great start to climb up to fifth place and we also have to thank the team for the strategy and well-executed pit stops. The conditions were extremely tough in the car and I didn’t feel well physically in the first half of the race. I was able to get things together and focus on what I needed to do. We made a couple of nice overtakes along the way and took home six valuable points for the team. Now it’s time to rest and recover, then prepare for a challenging tripleheader in the Americas and we will look to carry this momentum into Austin.”

The toughest race of my career. But P7!!! 👍🏼👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/oEgWQRzKYT — Esteban Ocon (@OconEsteban) October 8, 2023

The nightmare of track limits for Gasly

Very complex race from a physical point of view also Pierre Gasly, but not only for this reason. The transalpine has arrived 12thwas in fact one of the drivers who had to serve more than a time penalty for exceeding track limitstogether with Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll: “There was the potential to score points so, obviously, I’m disappointed with how the game went – He admitted – it wasn’t a good day, it’s a matter of centimeters at the edge of the track – but this depends on me – and today I paid dearly for it. It’s frustrating because we definitely had the pace to score solid points for the team. We had a little energy management issue to deal with during the race, which made me lose a bit of pace. I probably tried to take too many risks and overcompensate for them, pushing myself too close to the limit. I will learn from this and move forward. It was quite a positive weekend for the team, we have a lot to learn and now we are looking forward to an intense triple header, starting in Austin.”