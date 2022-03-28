The mule that Will Smith, who once played Muhammad Ali in a biographical feature film, handed out to colleague Chris Rock last night is certainly not the first incident at the Oscars ceremony. In its 94-year history, the ceremony has been interrupted more than once by riots, protests and blunders.

The funniest incident took place in 1974. While actor David Niven and Elizabeth Taylor were busy announcing an award, a naked man suddenly ran onto the stage. Niven quickly established that the intruder showed his shortcomings very much.

The streaker was the English teacher Robert Opel who wanted to protest with his action against a society that in his opinion had fallen asleep and could use some more spectacle. Opel was not granted a long life. A few years later he was murdered.

Marlon Brando had also caused a stir a year earlier. When he won an Oscar for The Godfather he was not present, but sent a Native American woman, Sachsen Littlefeather, to the ceremony that exposed the tragic fate of Native Americans, including in the Hollywood productions.

Still vivid in my mind is the 2017 award ceremony when Warren Beatty picked the wrong winner – the musical La La Land – read aloud instead of the family drama moonlight† On stage, the trophy had to be presented by the producer of La La Land be handed over to the real winner.

Unwanted intimacy is credited to Adrian Brody when onstage, he kissed colleague Halle Berry, the only black actress to win an Oscar for a leading role, on the mouth. Berry was perplexed and clearly felt taken by surprise.

Political statements were also part of the Oscars in the 1970s. English actress Vanessa Redgrave was booed when she ranted in her acceptance speech against the Jewish Defense League, which had threatened her for participating in a documentary on the Palestinian issue. Her choice of words to characterize them as Zionist villains earned her a lot of boos from the audience.

blunder

Blunders can also have long-lasting consequences. John Travolta spoke the name of Idina Menzel in 2014, from the animated film Frozenall wrong and muddled it into Adèle Dazeem, which caused much hilarity and haunted the actor for years to come.

But for Will Smith and Chris Rock, the unique incident will continue to crop up in their careers forever. Parodies are certainly made of it. Hopefully both gentlemen can take a beating in that regard.

