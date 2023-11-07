The Prince Bernhard Cultural Fund will immediately change its name to Cultural Fund. The fund announced this on Tuesday X, formerly Twitter, where the name has also been changed to Cultuurfonds. The change follows the news that Prince Bernhard’s original NSDAP membership card had been found in his private archives. Until his death in 2004, Bernhard denied being a member of Adolf Hitler’s party.

“With respect and appreciation for the past, the Cultural Fund will continue from today with a name that fits who we are today and with a focus on our content,” writes director Cathelijne Broers on can recognize, it has decided to remove the prince’s name. In October, when the discovery of Bernhard’s NSDAP card became known, the fund already announced that it was struggling with the news. “We are surprised by this announcement and the existence of the document,” the fund said at the time. “We are going to list what this news means for us as a cultural fund.”

The cultural fund, which invests more than 35 million euros annually in thousands of projects related to culture and nature, was founded in 1940 for the purchase of war equipment. From the very beginning, Prince Bernhard was involved in the foundation from the royal family, which was given a different objective after the war. The name then changed from Spitfire Fund to Prins Bernhard Fund. In 1999, the organization changed its name again: since then the fund was called the Prins Bernhard Cultuurfonds.

Queen Máxima will present the 2023 Cultural Fund Prize on Monday afternoon, November 20, in Rotterdam’s Zuidplein Theater. The Cultural Fund awards this prize of 100,000 euros annually to a person or institution with a special significance for culture or nature

